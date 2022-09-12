Motorway Police working along side Pak Army to help flood victims

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :The Motorway Police is working along side Pakistan Army to help the victims in the flood-hit areas.

According to motorway police spokesman, the patients who were brought in the boats of Pakistan Army were admitted to the hospital on time by the Motorway Police.

He said on the instructions of Inspector General (IG) Khalid Mahmood, the Motorway Police was helping the flood victims in every possible way.

"All institutions of Pakistan are working together in this hour of trouble. Our top responsibility is to get our people out of the flood-affected areas to a safe place," he said.