ISLAMABAD, Dec 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :In order to create awareness among the people about road safety, the officers of Motorway Police's Mobile education Units (MEU) are giving complete awareness about road safety.

According to National Highway and Motorway Police (NHMP), more than 1.8 million drivers (road users) were briefed on road safety at various points on motorways and highways during the campaign. NHMP is trying to provide all possible assistance to the commuters The NH&MP is working day and night to make motorists journey safe on roads.

To promote safety on Motorways and Highways through effective enforcement and provision of assistance to road users by applying highest standards of courtesy, integrity and professionalism is NH&MP mission Helpline (130) has been upgraded and made toll free to ensure immediate assistance.

Motorway Police is adhered to the basic principles of honesty, courtesy and prompt assistance with motorways and national highway users.

The tireless endeavours, best strategies, rigorous road safety awareness campaigns, effective and judicious law enforcement as well as special patrolling by NHMP during current year resulted significantly in reduction of fatal accidents.

Motorway Police asked motorcyclists that never ride motorcycle without helmet, rider and pillion rider must wear safety helmets, adding that make sure you have a first aid box and fire extinguishers in your vehicle, fasten your seat belt before driving, and don't use mobile while driving. Accidents were caused due to overloading and over speeding, so never do over speeding and overloading.