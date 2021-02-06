UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Motorway Rape Case: ATC Directs Police To File Challan Till Feb 10

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 06th February 2021 | 06:50 PM

Motorway rape case: ATC directs police to file challan till Feb 10

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2021 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Saturday directed the police to file challan (charge-sheet) in the Motorway gang-rape case till February 10.

ATC Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta conducted the case hearing, wherein the jail authorities produced Abid Malhi and Shafqat Ali, prime accused and co-accused, amid strict security.

The investigation officer submitted that the prosecution had raised several objections on the challan. He pleaded with the court to grant time for removing objections.

At this, the court adjourned further hearing till February 10 and ordered for filing the challan. The court also extended judicial remand of the accused and ordered for producing them on expiry of their remand term.

On Sept 9, the accused allegedly raped a woman at gunpoint in Gujjarpura area while she was waiting for help on the Motorway after her car ran out of fuel.

An FIR was lodged with the Gujjarpura police under various sections of the Pakistan Penal Code and the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA).

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Police Motorway Jail Car February Women FIR Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

Pakistan ends Day 3 with lead of 200 runs over Sou ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Chamber hosts webinar on UAE Economy 202 ..

2 hours ago

193,187 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

2 hours ago

Mehidy aims for history as Bangladesh pressure Wes ..

1 hour ago

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Saturday

1 hour ago

KP govt receive another Rs 3bln in hydropower prof ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.