Motorway rape case to reach its logical conclusion soon: Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Punjab Minister for Information Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan Saturday said Motorway rape case would reach its logical conclusion soon as Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar was monitoring the matter by himself

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Information Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan Saturday said Motorway rape case would reach its logical conclusion soon as Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar was monitoring the matter by himself.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the institutions concerned had completed investigations over the matter within 72 hours.

He said the rapists would be nabbed soon and treated under the law, adding the responsible would be punished and made an example for others.

Replying to a question, he said the government had assured the victim that it was stood by her while the criminals involved in the horrific crime would face exemplary punishment.