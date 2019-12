The Motorway sections from ShorKot to ShamKot (M-4) and Lahore to Multan (M3) had been closed as the visibility was dropped to zero due to dense fog, said Motorway police spokesman on Saturday night

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2019 ) :The Motorway sections from ShorKot to ShamKot (M-4) and Lahore to Multan (M3) had been closed as the visibility was dropped to zero due to dense fog, said Motorway police spokesman on Saturday night.

The drivers were asked to switch on fog lights and drive at very slow speed. The citizens were requested to stay at home and avoid unnecessary traveling.