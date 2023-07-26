Motorway supervisor arrested on corruption charges

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :Sahianwala police on Wednesday arrested a supervisor of motorway station on charge of corruption for entry of overloaded vehicles on motorway.

A police spokesman said Superintendent Revenue M-4 North Interchange Sahianwala Rana Jahanzaib Liaqat, in a complaint at Sahianwala police station, said supervisor of motorway station Samar Abbas and his five accomplices were caught red handed while receiving a bribe from the driver of an overloaded vehicle for its entry on motorway.

On the complaint, police registered a case against four accused, includingSamar Abbas and Operator Tahir Abbas, and started investigation after arrestingthe supervisor, he added.