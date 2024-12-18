Motorways Closed At Various Points Due To Fog
Sumaira FH Published December 18, 2024 | 09:14 PM
Motorways have been closed at various sections/points due to fog in most cities of the province
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) Motorways have been closed at various sections/points due to fog in most cities of the province.
According to Motorway Police Spokesperson Syed Imran Ahmed, Motorway M2 from Lahore to Haran Minar has been closed due to fog.
Motorway M3 is closed from Lahore to Jaranwala, while drivers are facing difficulties due to extremely low visibility on national highways.
The spokesperson instructed citizens to travel during daylight hours as much as possible and avoid unnecessary travel. He further instructed drivers to avoid high speed and keep a proper distance from the vehicle in front to avoid any unexpected situation. He added that citizens can contact helpline 130 for information and assistance.
Recent Stories
AD Ports Group appoints Egypt’s Hassan Allam Construction to build Noatum Port ..
Police organizes blood donation camp for children
2 thieves arrested :stolen motorcycles, mobile phones recovered
Stakeholder workshop mulls over on inclusive Climate Commitments 3.0 for Pakista ..
Dubai Aerospace Enterprise receives cash proceeds of $201 million from settlemen ..
Lahore police conduct 5,745 search operations in 2024
Motorways closed at various points due to fog
Cold, dry weather expected
509 power pilferers detected in LESCO region in 24 hours
Promotion board meeting for Sub-Inspectors to be held on Dec 19
ATC acquits 44 TLP activists
Remittances sent by overseas Pakistanis will surpass $35b mark this year: FinMin ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police organizes blood donation camp for children9 minutes ago
-
2 thieves arrested :stolen motorcycles, mobile phones recovered9 minutes ago
-
Stakeholder workshop mulls over on inclusive Climate Commitments 3.0 for Pakistan9 minutes ago
-
Lahore police conduct 5,745 search operations in 20241 minute ago
-
Motorways closed at various points due to fog1 minute ago
-
509 power pilferers detected in LESCO region in 24 hours1 minute ago
-
Promotion board meeting for Sub-Inspectors to be held on Dec 191 minute ago
-
ATC acquits 44 TLP activists32 seconds ago
-
PHA board approves key housing policies, financial decisions13 minutes ago
-
KP Govt launches youth skills program worth Rs 4bn2 hours ago
-
DIG Raza visits Injured Officer, highlights unity within police force2 hours ago
-
MOPHRD reaffirms in equipping potential, outgoing migrants with essential soft skills2 hours ago