Motorways Closed At Various Points Due To Fog

Sumaira FH Published December 18, 2024 | 09:14 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) Motorways have been closed at various sections/points due to fog in most cities of the province.

According to Motorway Police Spokesperson Syed Imran Ahmed, Motorway M2 from Lahore to Haran Minar has been closed due to fog.

Motorway M3 is closed from Lahore to Jaranwala, while drivers are facing difficulties due to extremely low visibility on national highways.

The spokesperson instructed citizens to travel during daylight hours as much as possible and avoid unnecessary travel. He further instructed drivers to avoid high speed and keep a proper distance from the vehicle in front to avoid any unexpected situation. He added that citizens can contact helpline 130 for information and assistance.

