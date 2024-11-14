Motorways closed at various sections due to fog, smog

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) There is heavy fog and smog in various cities of Punjab including Lahore, light rain has been predicted in most districts of the province today.

According to the spokesperson of the Motorway Police, the motorways have been closed for traffic due to fog as the visibility is zero.

Lahore-Sialkot Motorway has also been closed for traffic.

On the other hand, in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, there are deep shadows of toxic smoke, the worst air pollution continues, Lahore is on top of the most polluted cities.

Meanwhile, air quality index in Multan is reported at 559, Faisalabad at 405, Peshawar 270, Islamabad 186 and Rawalpindi AQI 199.

According to the Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of rain in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Murree, Attock, Chakwal, Tala Gang, Jhelum, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Mianwali, Khushab and Sargodha from today to November 16.

On November 15, there is a chance of rain with thunder in Bhakkar, Layyah and DG Khan.