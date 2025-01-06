Open Menu

Motorways Closed Due To Fog

Umer Jamshaid Published January 06, 2025 | 12:20 PM

Motorways closed due to fog

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) Various sections of the motorways were closed as dense fog blanketed over the Punjab region.

According to Motorway police spokesperson here on Monday,various cities of Punjab witnessed fog including Sargodha,leading closure of Kot Momin to Lahore (M-2), Faisalabad and Multan (M-4) as the visibility turned to zero.

Police urged citizens to avoid unnecessary travelling and urged drivers to use fog lights along with double indicators to avoid untoward incident.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Police Punjab Motorway Sargodha Kot Momin

Recent Stories

Verdict in 190m pound case against Imran, Bushra d ..

Verdict in 190m pound case against Imran, Bushra deferred again until Jan 13

19 minutes ago
 Korea's foreign reserves hit 5-yr low in December

Korea's foreign reserves hit 5-yr low in December

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 January 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 January 2025

4 hours ago
 Liverpool 1-1 Man Utd

Liverpool 1-1 Man Utd

12 hours ago
 El Salvador shaken by 6.1 magnitude quake

El Salvador shaken by 6.1 magnitude quake

13 hours ago
Dubai Municipality awards contracts for second pha ..

Dubai Municipality awards contracts for second phase of Al Mamzar Beach Developm ..

15 hours ago
 Latifa bint Mohammed inaugurates fourth edition of ..

Latifa bint Mohammed inaugurates fourth edition of ‘Al Marmoom: Film in The De ..

15 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid approves AED5.4 billion housin ..

Mohammed bin Rashid approves AED5.4 billion housing projects offering beneficiar ..

16 hours ago
 Photo Walk at Hatta Winter Festival brings togethe ..

Photo Walk at Hatta Winter Festival brings together photography community to cap ..

17 hours ago
 Dubai ranks among world’s top 10 cities in Globa ..

Dubai ranks among world’s top 10 cities in Global Power City Index for second ..

17 hours ago
 UAE President meets with Prime Minister of Pakista ..

UAE President meets with Prime Minister of Pakistan

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan