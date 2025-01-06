Motorways closed due to fog

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) Various sections of the motorways were closed as dense fog blanketed over the Punjab region.

According to Motorway police spokesperson here on Monday,various cities of Punjab witnessed fog including Sargodha,leading closure of Kot Momin to Lahore (M-2), Faisalabad and Multan (M-4) as the visibility turned to zero.

Police urged citizens to avoid unnecessary travelling and urged drivers to use fog lights along with double indicators to avoid untoward incident.