Motorways Closed Due To Fog
Umer Jamshaid Published January 06, 2025 | 12:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) Various sections of the motorways were closed as dense fog blanketed over the Punjab region.
According to Motorway police spokesperson here on Monday,various cities of Punjab witnessed fog including Sargodha,leading closure of Kot Momin to Lahore (M-2), Faisalabad and Multan (M-4) as the visibility turned to zero.
Police urged citizens to avoid unnecessary travelling and urged drivers to use fog lights along with double indicators to avoid untoward incident.
Recent Stories
Verdict in 190m pound case against Imran, Bushra deferred again until Jan 13
Korea's foreign reserves hit 5-yr low in December
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 January 2025
Liverpool 1-1 Man Utd
El Salvador shaken by 6.1 magnitude quake
Dubai Municipality awards contracts for second phase of Al Mamzar Beach Developm ..
Latifa bint Mohammed inaugurates fourth edition of ‘Al Marmoom: Film in The De ..
Mohammed bin Rashid approves AED5.4 billion housing projects offering beneficiar ..
Photo Walk at Hatta Winter Festival brings together photography community to cap ..
Dubai ranks among world’s top 10 cities in Global Power City Index for second ..
UAE President meets with Prime Minister of Pakistan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Motorways closed due to fog2 minutes ago
-
Govt taking various steps for promotion of tourism sector in GB2 minutes ago
-
Two key suspects held in attack on Kurram DC, FIR lodged against 30 persons3 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 to establish five emergency points in Galyat for snowfall season13 minutes ago
-
Verdict in 190m pound case against Imran, Bushra deferred again until Jan 1319 minutes ago
-
Drug addict kills sister,maternal aunt over money dispute23 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi visits CMH, prays for recovery of injured officials52 minutes ago
-
Minor killed in a road mishap52 minutes ago
-
11 law violators nabbed1 hour ago
-
Mushaal urges UN, world community to act as Kashmiri leaders' survival remains under threat1 hour ago
-
Victim families of Sopore massacre await justice in IIOJK1 hour ago
-
Minister hails 'Faceless Customs Assessment System' as key driver of PM's digital Pakistan vision1 hour ago