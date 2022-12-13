Motorways play pivotal role in boosting economy: Senator Rana Maqbool

The Senator Rana Maqbool on Tuesday said that Motorways and link roads are playing pivotal role in boosting economy and interlinked the cities as well

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :The Senator Rana Maqbool on Tuesday said that Motorways and link roads are playing pivotal role in boosting economy and interlinked the cities as well.

He expressed these views while talking to a ptv program on Tuesday.

He said the rational regulation of real estate economy is a need of the hour and the industrialists should adopt high-tech to accelerate the pace of country's economy.

The investors should trace out the new avenues to invest and play their role in boosting up economy which also increase employment in private sector.

Rana Maqbool observed that real estate should move towards productivity and stressed the need for the establishment of industrial banks to provide financial facility for investors to invest in industrial sector, he said.