Motorways police inspector martyred as truck hit patrolling vehicle on M4

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) An inspector of National Highways and Motorways Police was martyred after a truck rammed into a patrolling vehicle near Aminpur on M4.

According to motorway police spokesperson, Inspector Mansoor Asghar was on duty along the M4 Motorway when a speeding truck rammed into a patrolling vehicle. The martyred inspector was giving a briefing to road users at the time of the accident.

Inspector Mansoor was in a marked patrol vehicle when a Mazda truck, bearing registration number JW-1778, crashed into it from behind. The driver of the truck reportedly fell asleep at the wheel before hitting the police mobile, he added.

Inspector Asghar died on the spot.

He said the driver has been arrested and handed over to police or further legal action.

The late officer was known among colleagues for his discipline and commitment to duty. He is survived by his parents, his wife, three daughters, and a son to mourn his death.

The Motorway Police have expressed solidarity with the family of the martyred officer and stated that all possible support will be provided to them during this difficult time.