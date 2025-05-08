Motorways police organizes awareness seminar at SZABIST University Larkana

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) The Motorway and Highways Police organized a road safety awareness seminar at SZABIST University, Larkana on Thursday.

The event was attended by Sector Commander SP Qalb Abbas, DSP Headquarters Mansoor Ahmed Baghio, Senior Inspector Shahzad Yousuf, Senior Inspector Sagheer Ali and other officers.

The seminar focused on educating participants about road laws, licenses, roadside safety, and general road awareness.

SP Qalb Abbas briefed the students on how adhering to traffic laws can prevent loss of life and property. A quiz competition was also held for the students, with prizes awarded to top performers.

Later, the Head of Department (HOD) of SZABIST University thanked the Motorway Police officers and emphasized the importance of organizing such sessions in the future. Students were also urged to strictly follow road safety regulations.