Open Menu

Motorways Police Organizes Awareness Seminar At SZABIST University Larkana

Muhammad Irfan Published May 08, 2025 | 01:20 PM

Motorways police organizes awareness seminar at SZABIST University Larkana

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) The Motorway and Highways Police organized a road safety awareness seminar at SZABIST University, Larkana on Thursday.

The event was attended by Sector Commander SP Qalb Abbas, DSP Headquarters Mansoor Ahmed Baghio, Senior Inspector Shahzad Yousuf, Senior Inspector Sagheer Ali and other officers.

The seminar focused on educating participants about road laws, licenses, roadside safety, and general road awareness.

SP Qalb Abbas briefed the students on how adhering to traffic laws can prevent loss of life and property. A quiz competition was also held for the students, with prizes awarded to top performers.

Later, the Head of Department (HOD) of SZABIST University thanked the Motorway Police officers and emphasized the importance of organizing such sessions in the future. Students were also urged to strictly follow road safety regulations.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 May 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2025

5 hours ago
 3,500 volunteers get combat, rescue training in Ra ..

3,500 volunteers get combat, rescue training in Rawalpindi

14 hours ago
 Rally held in Mirpurkhas to show solidarity with P ..

Rally held in Mirpurkhas to show solidarity with Pak Army

14 hours ago
 India started misadventure, Pakistan will end deci ..

India started misadventure, Pakistan will end decisively: Dr Tariq

14 hours ago
 Difah-e-Pakistan rallies express solidarity with A ..

Difah-e-Pakistan rallies express solidarity with Armed Forces

14 hours ago
OIC chief reiterates support for Pakistan as DPM D ..

OIC chief reiterates support for Pakistan as DPM Dar apprises of regional situat ..

14 hours ago
 Usman Tariq's bowling action cleared

Usman Tariq's bowling action cleared

14 hours ago
 National Judicial Automation Committee resolves di ..

National Judicial Automation Committee resolves digital transformation of judici ..

14 hours ago
 PPP rally cancelled aimed to current emergency sit ..

PPP rally cancelled aimed to current emergency situation

14 hours ago
 PPP organized protest against Indian aggression

PPP organized protest against Indian aggression

14 hours ago
 Sindh hospitals put on high alert amid India-Pakis ..

Sindh hospitals put on high alert amid India-Pakistan tensions

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan