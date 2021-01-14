Motorways Police recovered stolen vehicle, culprit arrested

UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 05:26 PM

National Highways and Motorways Police (Motorway Zone) on Thursday managed to recover a stolen vehicle from Motorways and successfully arrested the culprit

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :National Highways and Motorways Police (Motorway Zone) on Thursday managed to recover a stolen vehicle from Motorways and successfully arrested the culprit.

According to the police, a team of motorways police was informed by somebody that a pick-up bearing number N-4414 has been stolen from Shabqadar area of Motorways.

On receiving information, all of the mobiles teams of Motorways police were high alerted.

The police managed to arrest the accused Abdullah, son of Nasrullah with stolen vehicle and later handed over to Shab-e-Qadr police station for further investigations.

More Stories From Pakistan

