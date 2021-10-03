Motorways Police returns valuables to passengers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Oct 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) :National Highways and Motorways Police (NHMP) on Sunday returned missing bags, purse which contained cash two lacs, two laptops, five mobiles and other items to their respective owners.

According to NHMP, a man named Imran, with his family, on his way back to Lahore from Hunza forgot a ladies purse at Kalarkahar service area and left. Later, he called back on Motorway Police Helpline.

After that the motorway police reached the spot, found the bag and handed it over to the owners.

NHMP also found another six bags containing two laptops, three mobile phones, an expensive watch and other valuables at Burhan M-1 during patrolling.

During the search, a phone number was found from the bag. Upon contacting, it was found out that the bag belonged to Ghulam Ishaq Khan University students who fell from the van on the way to the university. All the valuables were returned to the students.

A legal action was also taken against the van driver for negligence.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) NHMP Ashfaq Ahmed lauded the officers on duty and reiterated that the Motorway Police will continue to serve the people with same spirit.