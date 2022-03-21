UrduPoint.com

Motorways Police Serving Masses Effectively: IG Motorway

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 21, 2022 | 04:57 PM

Motorways police serving masses effectively: IG Motorway

Inspector General of National Highways and Motorways Police (NH&MP) Inam Ghani Monday said that the department was taking effective measures to serve the masses

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2022 ) :Inspector General of National Highways and Motorways Police (NH&MP) Inam Ghani Monday said that the department was taking effective measures to serve the masses.

Motorways police realized that the responsibilities might be increasing day-by-day and the department was heading towards betterment with area of responsibility, he said while talking to a private news channel.

He said the Motorways Police was also providing every possible assistance while travelling on motorways, including security and basic necessities.

Ghani said the department was also facing new challenges every day as initially we had M-2 of 350 km length after that it has been enlarged to M-9 with length of 13500 km which would be ultimately enhanced approx 18000 km.

Motorways Police was arranging awareness programmes for road users besides taking steps to control roads violations, he added.

