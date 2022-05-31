UrduPoint.com

Motorways Police Started Awareness Campaign For Drivers

Published May 31, 2022

Motorways police started awareness campaign for drivers

D I KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :Following directives of Inspector General Motorways Police, Khalid Mehmood, Road Safety Officer, Sajad Aheer Tuesday started campaign to aware people about road safety protocols and safe driving at Old Yark Toll Plaza.

The campaign aimed to aware people about road safety measures and to orient them about adopting precautionary measures on road.

Drivers were also informed about perils of overloading and violations of traffic rules. They were told about implementation of safety guidelines on road and precautionary measures to save precious lives.

More Stories From Pakistan

