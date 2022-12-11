UrduPoint.com

Motorways Police Takes Action Against Vehicles With Weak Tyres, Sans Back-lights

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 11, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Motorways Police takes action against vehicles with weak tyres, sans back-lights

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2022 ) :National Highways and Motorway Police launched crackdown against the vehicles sans back-lights and weak tyres.

According to Sector Commander M-4 Atif Chaudhary, the vehicles could cause accidents. The step is being taken to keep the road safe and secure from accidents.

It is duty of the police to maintain safety and security of the people traveling at Motorways, he stated.

The vehicles without back lights and weak tyres will not be allowed at Motorways, he maintained. Similarly, he also directed owners of vehicles to install fog lights in order to avoid accidents during mist. He also urged citizens to dial 130 (Help Line) in case of emergency situation at Motorways.

