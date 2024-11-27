Motorways Reopen After Maintenance Work
Muhammad Irfan Published November 27, 2024 | 05:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) The National Highways and Motorway Police(NHMP) has reopened all sections of the motorways which were closed on November 22 due to maintenance work.
According to Motorway police Northzone spokesman, Muhammad Saqib, all motorways which fall under the jurisdiction of NHMP including the M-2: Islamabad to Lahore, M-3: Lahore to Abdul Hakeem, M-4: Pindi Bhattian to Multan, M-14: Dera Ismail Khan to Hakla and others were fully operational for commuters.
NHMP asked the people to contact helpline 130 or visit NHMP's official social media platforms for any further information on traffic conditions.
Recent Stories
COAS, Vice Chairman of CMC discuss regional security
Ahmed Daniyal, Shahnawaz Dahani ruled out ODI against Zimbabwe
Making big claims, fleeing protest site hallmark of PTI: Tarar
PSX 100 Index touches 3,500 points in early trading hours today
SC turns down plea to take suo motu notice on deaths during PTI protests
PTI ends Islamabad protest after govt’s grand operation
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 November 2024
Roche in $1.5 bn deal to buy Poseida Therapeutics
Pogba's brother, five others, on trial for blackmailing him
West Indies wrap up 201-run victory as injury ends Bangladesh hopes
Motta's injury-hit Juve struggling to fire ahead of Villa trip
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SITCO,EFT to organize two-day Thar Festival on Nov 29-304 minutes ago
-
Balochistan govt to introduce Pink Scooty scheme13 minutes ago
-
4th anti-polio campaign from Dec 1614 minutes ago
-
'Masses have rejected PTI’s ‘politics of fraud, hypocrisy & violence’; says Tarar14 minutes ago
-
Walk marks International Day for Elimination of Violence against Women14 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police arrest 400 miscreants14 minutes ago
-
Eight illegal commercial plots sealed14 minutes ago
-
Every person aged 35, above must undergo test for diabetes: Prof. Toor24 minutes ago
-
Man kills wife34 minutes ago
-
Holy Quran Recitation and Naat Contest held at UoS34 minutes ago
-
DC reviews key performance indicators44 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting on martyred Benazir Bhutto anniversary arrangements44 minutes ago