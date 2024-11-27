Motorways reopen after maintenance work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) The National Highways and Motorway Police(NHMP) has reopened all sections of the motorways which were closed on November 22 due to maintenance work.

According to Motorway police Northzone spokesman, Muhammad Saqib, all motorways which fall under the jurisdiction of NHMP including the M-2: Islamabad to Lahore, M-3: Lahore to Abdul Hakeem, M-4: Pindi Bhattian to Multan, M-14: Dera Ismail Khan to Hakla and others were fully operational for commuters.

NHMP asked the people to contact helpline 130 or visit NHMP's official social media platforms for any further information on traffic conditions.