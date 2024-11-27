Open Menu

Motorways Reopen After Maintenance Work

Muhammad Irfan Published November 27, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Motorways reopen after maintenance work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) The National Highways and Motorway Police(NHMP) has reopened all sections of the motorways which were closed on November 22 due to maintenance work.

According to Motorway police Northzone spokesman, Muhammad Saqib, all motorways which fall under the jurisdiction of NHMP including the M-2: Islamabad to Lahore, M-3: Lahore to Abdul Hakeem, M-4: Pindi Bhattian to Multan, M-14: Dera Ismail Khan to Hakla and others were fully operational for commuters.

NHMP asked the people to contact helpline 130 or visit NHMP's official social media platforms for any further information on traffic conditions.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Islamabad Police Motorway Social Media Visit Traffic Dera Ismail Khan Pindi Bhattian November All

Recent Stories

COAS, Vice Chairman of CMC discuss regional securi ..

COAS, Vice Chairman of CMC discuss regional security

2 hours ago
 Ahmed Daniyal, Shahnawaz Dahani ruled out ODI agai ..

Ahmed Daniyal, Shahnawaz Dahani ruled out ODI against Zimbabwe

2 hours ago
 Making big claims, fleeing protest site hallmark o ..

Making big claims, fleeing protest site hallmark of PTI: Tarar

2 hours ago
 PSX 100 Index touches 3,500 points in early tradin ..

PSX 100 Index touches 3,500 points in early trading hours today

4 hours ago
 SC turns down plea to take suo motu notice on deat ..

SC turns down plea to take suo motu notice on deaths during PTI protests

5 hours ago
 PTI ends Islamabad protest after govt’s grand op ..

PTI ends Islamabad protest after govt’s grand operation

6 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 November 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 November 2024

8 hours ago
 Roche in $1.5 bn deal to buy Poseida Therapeutics

Roche in $1.5 bn deal to buy Poseida Therapeutics

17 hours ago
 Pogba's brother, five others, on trial for blackma ..

Pogba's brother, five others, on trial for blackmailing him

17 hours ago
 West Indies wrap up 201-run victory as injury ends ..

West Indies wrap up 201-run victory as injury ends Bangladesh hopes

17 hours ago
 Motta's injury-hit Juve struggling to fire ahead o ..

Motta's injury-hit Juve struggling to fire ahead of Villa trip

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan