PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :Minister for Transport, Malik Shah Muhammd Khan Wazir on Tuesday said that Peshawar-Dera Ismail Khan Motorway was the second provincial mega-project which would play key role in uplift of southern districts and overall economic development of the province.

The minister said that after successful completion of Swat Motorway, the provincial government under the leadership of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan decided to construct Peshawar-D. I Khan Motorway to provide better connectivity to all southern districts with provincial metropolitan aiming at to remove their sense of deprivation and providing equal development opportunities to all regions of the province.

Talking to APP, he said that this key motorway project would boost trade and economic activities and create jobs opportunities bedsides providing quality commuting facilities to the public.

The six lanes 360km long motorway with an estimated cost 276 billion comprises of 19 interchanges, two tunnels of 7km, 110 bridges.

The interchanges will facilitate people of D. I Khan , Lakki Marwat, Bannu, Karak , Kohat, Hangu, Darra Adamkhel and Peshawar districts.

Member Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly ,Faisal Amin Khan said that better connectivity means more economic opportunities, harnessing huge agriculture potential of D I Khan with CRBC lift cum gravity canal and small dams can ensure food security in these districts. He said that this project would also reduce the travel distance from Peshawar to Southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, South and North Waziristan merged districts.

Former MNA and currently Chairman National Commission for Human Development Col (Retd) Amirullah Khan Marwat termed Peshawar-D I Khan Motorway an excellent project for the southern districts of Khyber Pakthunkhwa .

He said that tribal belt would also include in the connectivity which would bring prosperity in erstwhile FATA merged districts as well.

Vice Presdient Pakistan-Afghan joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Ziaul Haq Sarhadi said that Peshawar- D.I Khan motorway would play key role in strengthening provincial economy as it would be the fastest route of communication connectivity with Baluchistan and Sindh province.

He said that once completed transportation of goods consignments between port city Karachi, Peshawar and Afghanistan would be far faster, safe and cheaper via motorway in comparison with present Indus Highway with heavy traffic flow and congestions at various towns.

He said that transportation of perishable fruits and vegetables between all parts of the province would be easy and less costly with network of motorways connecting Chitral to D.I Khan. He said that the motorway will reduce travelling time from around six hours to three hours between Peshawar and D.I khan, adding serious patients from southern districts would be shifted to major hospitals in the provincial metropolitan for providing timely medial treatment.