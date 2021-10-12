UrduPoint.com

Motorways To Play Important Role In KP's Development: Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 10 minutes ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 04:19 PM

Motorways to play important role in KP's development: Minister

Minister for Transport, Malik Shah Muhammd Khan Wazir on Tuesday said that Peshawar-Dera Ismail Khan Motorway was the second provincial mega-project which would play key role in uplift of southern districts and overall economic development of the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :Minister for Transport, Malik Shah Muhammd Khan Wazir on Tuesday said that Peshawar-Dera Ismail Khan Motorway was the second provincial mega-project which would play key role in uplift of southern districts and overall economic development of the province.

The minister said that after successful completion of Swat Motorway, the provincial government under the leadership of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan decided to construct Peshawar-D. I Khan Motorway to provide better connectivity to all southern districts with provincial metropolitan aiming at to remove their sense of deprivation and providing equal development opportunities to all regions of the province.

Talking to APP, he said that this key motorway project would boost trade and economic activities and create jobs opportunities bedsides providing quality commuting facilities to the public.

The six lanes 360km long motorway with an estimated cost 276 billion comprises of 19 interchanges, two tunnels of 7km, 110 bridges.

The interchanges will facilitate people of D. I Khan , Lakki Marwat, Bannu, Karak , Kohat, Hangu, Darra Adamkhel and Peshawar districts.

Member Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly ,Faisal Amin Khan said that better connectivity means more economic opportunities, harnessing huge agriculture potential of D I Khan with CRBC lift cum gravity canal and small dams can ensure food security in these districts. He said that this project would also reduce the travel distance from Peshawar to Southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, South and North Waziristan merged districts.

Former MNA and currently Chairman National Commission for Human Development Col (Retd) Amirullah Khan Marwat termed Peshawar-D I Khan Motorway an excellent project for the southern districts of Khyber Pakthunkhwa .

He said that tribal belt would also include in the connectivity which would bring prosperity in erstwhile FATA merged districts as well.

Vice Presdient Pakistan-Afghan joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Ziaul Haq Sarhadi said that Peshawar- D.I Khan motorway would play key role in strengthening provincial economy as it would be the fastest route of communication connectivity with Baluchistan and Sindh province.

He said that once completed transportation of goods consignments between port city Karachi, Peshawar and Afghanistan would be far faster, safe and cheaper via motorway in comparison with present Indus Highway with heavy traffic flow and congestions at various towns.

He said that transportation of perishable fruits and vegetables between all parts of the province would be easy and less costly with network of motorways connecting Chitral to D.I Khan. He said that the motorway will reduce travelling time from around six hours to three hours between Peshawar and D.I khan, adding serious patients from southern districts would be shifted to major hospitals in the provincial metropolitan for providing timely medial treatment.

Related Topics

Karachi Assembly Sindh Afghanistan Peshawar Bannu North Waziristan Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa FATA Swat Motorway Agriculture Traffic Hangu Kohat Chitral Karak Lakki Marwat Chamber I Khan Commerce All From Government Industry (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Jobs

Recent Stories

S.Korea reports 1,347 more COVID-19 cases, 334,163 ..

S.Korea reports 1,347 more COVID-19 cases, 334,163 in total

40 seconds ago
 KP CM Mahmood Khan constitutes special panel on tr ..

KP CM Mahmood Khan constitutes special panel on traffic problems

41 seconds ago
 EU announces 1-bn euro aid package for Afghanistan ..

EU announces 1-bn euro aid package for Afghanistan

43 seconds ago
 Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Tuesday

Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Tuesday

44 seconds ago
 Rs 19m development scheme of governance & IT secto ..

Rs 19m development scheme of governance & IT sector approved

46 seconds ago
 18000 ailing children brought to hospital in one m ..

18000 ailing children brought to hospital in one month: MS Children Hospital

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.