Motto Of ATH Management To Provide Best Treatment Facilities: Dr Ashfaq Ahmed

Faizan Hashmi Published December 03, 2022 | 04:10 PM

Motto of ATH management to provide best treatment facilities: Dr Ashfaq Ahmed

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2022 ) :Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) Director Dr Ashfaq Ahmed Saturday said that the motto of the hospital management was to provide the best treatment facilities to the people of the region with a clean environment.

He expressed these views during a surprise visit to various hospital wards on Saturday.

Dr Ahmed also chaired a meeting and discussed various issues with the hospital staff, patients, and their families in the emergency and various wards about the problems faced in the hospital. He made a detailed review of the attendance and cleanliness of the hospital staff.

While directing the sanitation staff, he said cleanliness in the hospital should not be compromised and the staff should take all possible measures in that regard.

Although, he added, "Sanitation of the hospital has improved, we still need to further progress and to further improve the sanitation system in the hospital, the hospital staff needs to work hard and wholeheartedly."The director expressed anger over the negligence of work in various wards by the maintenance department and issued orders to complete all the work with immediate effect.

While talking to the attendants of the patients he directed them to refrain from snuffing, spitting and smoking in the hospital to keep the hospital clean.

