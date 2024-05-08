MoU aim strengthening academic cooperation, cultural exchange

Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published May 08, 2024 | 06:48 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) Sukkur Institute of Business Administration (IBA) University has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Henan University of Technology China to broaden horizons through academic collaboration.

The MoU, aimed at strengthening academic cooperation and cultural exchange, encompasses various disciplines including business administration, computer science, engineering, mathematics, and education. One of the significant provisions of this MoU is the mutual recognition of academic credits, allowing students from both the universities to benefit from a broader academic perspective.

The MoU, signing ceremony on Wednesday held at Sukkur IBA University graced by the presence of dignitaries from both institutions, including Vice Chancellor (VC), Prof Dr Asif Shaikh, and the VC of Henan University of Technology, China, Professor Li Huanfeng.

The agreement facilitates collaborative initiatives such as student and faculty exchange programs, joint research projects.

Another exciting component of this partnership is the implementation of joint online teaching sessions between the two institutions, facilitating the seamless exchange and sharing of expertise. As per the terms of the MoU, Sukkur IBA University and Henan University of Technology, China will annually nominate up-to three faculty/staff members for ten days’ exchange and up-to 6 students for a semester-long exchange program.

Vice Chancellor of Henan University, China Professor Li Huanfeng, stated that the signing of this MoU symbolizes our dedication to cultivating a vibrant international academic environment. This MoU underscores our commitment to promoting international cooperation, enriching educational experiences, and advancing research initiatives for the benefit of our students and faculty alike, he added.

More Stories From Pakistan