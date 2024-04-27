MoU Between AUP, Pak-Beijing Engineering Research Center For Hybrid Wheat, China
Muhammad Irfan Published April 27, 2024 | 06:46 PM
A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Agriculture University Peshawar and Pakistan-Beijing Engineering Research Center for the Hydrid Wheat, Chine in a ceremony held here on Saturday
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Agriculture University Peshawar and Pakistan-Beijing Engineering Research Center for the Hydrid Wheat, Chine in a ceremony held here on Saturday.
The signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Directorate of Farm, University of Agriculture, Peshawar, Pakistan and the Beijing Engineering Research Center for Hybrid Wheat, China with Vice Chancellor of Agricultural University Peshawar, Pakistan Prof. Dr. Jahan Bakht and Director of Beijing Engineering Research Center for Hybrid Wheat, China Prof. Dr. Zhang Shengquan signed the agreement.
Director Farm, University of Agriculture Peshawar, Pakistan Professor Dr. Muhammad Arif was also present on this occasion. The purpose of the MoU is to promote mutual cooperation between the two institutions for future partnership for academic and research agreements.
The agreement between Pakistan and China includes development of low water-use wheat hybrids, provision of facilities for wheat seeds and testing, exchange of faculty, students, research materials and information, support through availability of related technologies, research equipment, joint Integrating innovative efforts into research projects.
The agreement will specifically focus on the following areas including Management of human resources in all relevant areas of mutual interest in hybrid wheat and related sciences, diffusion of innovative and adaptive techniques and technologies, provision of training facilities for staff, development of new laboratory equipment, instruments for educational and research purposes, support and provision of facilities in distribution and supply, support in development of institutional infrastructure, provision of facilities for graduate and post-graduate studies and post-doctoral research programs, facilities for short-term technical training programs for technical staff and other employees of universities.
Provision of and joint and collaborative research projects and implementation will be initiated.
Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Jahan Bakhat while explaining about the ongoing curricular and co-curricular activities in the university said that the students who graduated from the University of Agriculture Peshawar are serving in agriculture and livestock and other important fields at national and international level and agriculture and are playing their role in the development of livestock and it is hoped that this agreement will lead the University of Agriculture Peshawar, Pakistan and the Beijing Engineering Research Center for Hybrid Wheat, China on the path of development.
Dean Faculty of Crop Production Sciences Prof. Dr. Iftikhar Hussain Khalil, Dean Faculty of Nutrition Sciences Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ayub, Dean Faculty of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Sciences Prof. Dr. Abdul Rehman, Chairman Department of Agriculture Prof. Dr. Habib Akbar, Heads of Departments and Administrative Officers. Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Jahan Bakht, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Arif and Prof. Dr. Zhang Shengquan congratulated for signing the successful agreement.
Recent Stories
Young maid burnt to death
Commissioner holds meeting on new roti/naan rates, dengue
Russia hits Ukrainian energy sites in 'massive' attack
Series of blessings on bureaucracy in KP continue
New Zealand’s weak team upset Pakistan's victory streak at home
US State Dept Arabic spokesperson Hala Rharrit resigns over Gaza policy
Punjab govt decides to provide free internet to schools across province
Interior Minister assures protection of Chinse nationals in Pakistan
Business community demands reduction in interest rate
Govt's wheat procurement target increased upto 1.8 metric tons
Benin police fire tear gas to break up union protest
SC forms six-member bench to IHC judges'letters
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Young maid burnt to death3 minutes ago
-
Commissioner holds meeting on new roti/naan rates, dengue3 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 74 kg drugs in three operations15 minutes ago
-
KP govt decides to purchase six lac metric ton local wheat this year25 minutes ago
-
Environmental Pollution: Four kiln owners held25 minutes ago
-
Tharii-Ranipur section to be completed by Dec 2024: Abdul Aleem Khan25 minutes ago
-
Construction of parking plazas in Murree soon: Transport minister25 minutes ago
-
CM orders setting up integrated health system in Murree, Galiyat25 minutes ago
-
Series of blessings on bureaucracy in KP continue8 minutes ago
-
Saudi ministry warns against fraudulent Hajj schemes; urges vigilance, official channels for booking25 minutes ago
-
Anti-dengue surveillance geared up45 minutes ago
-
PEF confirms timely payments to partners up to February45 minutes ago