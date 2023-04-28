MoU between FBR, Board of Revenue Balochistan signed

A signing ceremony of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the exchange of information between the Board of Revenue Balochistan and the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) was held at Civil Secretariat Balochistan on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ):A signing ceremony of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the exchange of information between the Board of Revenue Balochistan and the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) was held at Civil Secretariat Balochistan on Friday.

Abdul Majid Yousafani represented the Federal Board of Revenue while on behalf of Board of Revenue Balochistan, Senior Member Board of Revenue Roashan Shaikh participated.

"The information exchange agreement will be effective from April 28," said a handout issued by the DGPR.

Speaking on this occasion, Roshan Ali Sheikh, a senior member of the Board of Revenue, said that the BOR has been taking steps to increase the tax revenue of the government of Balochistan since the first day, a clear example of which is the existing agreement.

According to the agreement, taxpayers who report their income as agricultural income will be registered.

In addition, the information provided to the Federal Board of Revenue will identify the new taxpayer, which will be used by the federal and state tax authorities. Consequently, the tax revenue of the provincial governments will increase.