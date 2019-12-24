MOU digned between Utility Stores Corporation, PASCO

Utility Stores Corporation will buy 200,000 metric ton of wheat from PASCO, after grinding and making of flour, the wheat flour will be supply to all USC outlets across the country, sources said on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th December, 2019) Utility Stores Corporation will buy 200,000 metric ton of wheat from PASCO, after grinding and making of flour, the wheat flour will be supply to all USC outlets across the country, sources said on Tuesday.According to details, an MOU was signed between USC and PASCO, Managing Director Utility Stores Corporation Omer Lodhi and PASCO Managing Director Imran Nasir Khan signed the MOU, due to this memorandum Utility Stores Corporation will buy 200,000 metric ton of wheat from PASCO, after grinding the subsidized flour will be provided to the general public on subsidized rates at all USC outlets throughout the Country.This is a very good step taken by Federal Government for the controlling of wheat flour prices across the country.

Due to these steps the subsidized wheat flour will be provided through all USC outlets. This favorable move of the Federal Government will enhance the welfare of the poor segment of the society.The Prime Minister relief package will be started from the first week of next month due to this package the general public will avail a special discount on 5 essential items i.e.

Wheat Flour, Sugar, Ghee, Rice and Pulses, in addition to these five basic items, a wide range of other essential items will also be available on the discounted rates at all USC outlets.The Utility Stores Corporation is making every effort to deliver this convenience and special relief package to the public in a positive way.