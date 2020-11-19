UrduPoint.com
MoU For LNG Virtual Pipeline Signed

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 06:00 PM

MoU for LNG virtual pipeline signed

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :The Karachi Port Trust (KPT), Pakistan Railways, M/S LNG Easy (Pvt.) Limited and Metrogas (Pvt) Limited on Thursday entered into agreements for the development of Virtual Pipeline facility.

The entities in a ceremony held at the KPT head office, signed a Memorandum of Understanding under which the KPT would provide the terminal facility while the Railways would provide transport facility to M/S LNG Easy (Pvt.) Limited.

The KPT shall allocate suitable berths for this purpose and arrangements are underway for the transportation of ISO tanks to up country through Pakistan Railways which will further enhance the revenue stream for both KPT and Pakistan Railways. The process involves transfer of LNG from ships to ISO tanks through a mobile Filling Platform (MFP) and thereafter to their respective destinations.

LNG Easy and Metrogas will re-gasify the LNG at end user premises and will also provide gas storage units.

Aiming at meeting gas shortage in the country through a rapid practical LNG Virtual Pipeline solution, it is expected to result in provision of much needed fuel for commercial, industrial and residential sectors of the country.

Briefing the media on the occasion, KPT Chairman Rear Admiral Jamil Akhtar said that berth numbers 18, 19 and 20 of KPT would be utilized for the purpose.

KPT Chairman said that all the safety measures would be adopted during the process.

