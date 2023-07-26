MoU inked between COMSTECH,UoS

The University of Sargodha (UoS) and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Standing Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation (COMSTECH) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote joint educational and scientific programmes on Wednesday

The MoU was signed by UoS Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Qaisar Abbas and Coordinator General COMSTECH Prof Dr Muhammad Iqbal Chaudhary.

As part of the MoU, the COMSTECH and UoS would jointly conduct workshops, seminars, and science and technology project training programmes to enhance technical and research capabilities of professionals in scientific and technological fields.

Under the MoU,the COMSTECH will create a platform to provide training and consultation for the establishment of a Science Park at the University of Sargodha. Furthermore, a programme will be developed to enable young researchers and students from OIC Member Countries tovisit the UoS to conduct research for 6-12 months duration under the supervisionof faculty members from the UoS in different disciplines.