MoU Inked Between KPBoIT-Hangzhou Municipal Bureau Of Commerce At China Innovation Summit

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 22, 2023 | 05:59 PM

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Board of Investment and Trade (KPBoIT) and Hangzhou Municipal Bureau of Commerce (Hangzhou Government) in China, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for extending strategic cooperation and collaboration in E-Commerce and related IT opportunities for investment in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

According to a press release issued here on Wednesday, the signing ceremony was held during the China Innovation Summit, an initiative by CAREC for cooperation, collaboration, and promotion of E-Commerce and related IT interventions.

During the ceremony, on behalf of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), KPBoIT, a representative of the board, Gul Mohammad signed the MoU with the Director of Hangzhou Municipal Bureau of Commerce.

It merits mention here that Hangzhou is an industrial city with many diverse sectors such as light industry, agriculture, and textiles and it is considered an important manufacturing base and logistics hub for coastal China. Furthermore, the city is an e-commerce and technology hub.

According to the Director of Business Promotion, KPBoIT Mr.Iqbal Sarwar, this MoU will bridge investors from China with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for establishing e-commerce-related facilities in KP.

Similarly, it will also pave the way for engaging local service providers with their Chinese counterparts for collaboration and experience sharing.

Moreover, this engagement will also attract investors from other countries for investment in this sector.

