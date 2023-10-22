Open Menu

MoU Inked Between Sargodha And Jhelum Gymkhanas

Muhammad Irfan Published October 22, 2023 | 06:00 PM

MoU inked between Sargodha and Jhelum gymkhanas

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2023) A memorandum of understanding was signed between the management of Gymkhana Club Sargodha and Gymkhana Club Jhelum under which the members of both clubs would be able to use each other's facilities.

In this regard, a ceremony was held at Gymkhana Club on Sunday Sargodha in which Deputy Commissioner and President Gymkhana Club Sargodha Capt (retd) Shoaib Ali and Deputy Commissioner and President Gymkhana Club Jhelum Capt (retd) Samiullah Farooq signed the agreement.

ADCR Mohsin Salahuddin, Secretary Gymkhana Club Sargodha Ahmed Yar Chadhar and Secretary Gymkhana Club Jhelum Malik Shaar Shahzad and other officials were also present in the ceremony.

The Gymkhana Club Sargodha has been approved by eight different clubs so far, under which their members are using facilities of other clubs.

Related Topics

Sargodha Jhelum Sunday Agreement

Recent Stories

HBMSU, Knowledge E forge strategic partnership

HBMSU, Knowledge E forge strategic partnership

25 minutes ago
 EHS, Burjeel Hospital for Advanced Surgery partner ..

EHS, Burjeel Hospital for Advanced Surgery partner to enhance healthcare for pub ..

2 hours ago
 UAE President receives Prime Minister of Singapore ..

UAE President receives Prime Minister of Singapore in official reception ceremon ..

3 hours ago
 Dubai to host annual conference on clinical micro ..

Dubai to host annual conference on clinical microbiology 3-5 November

3 hours ago
 Toulouse Racecourse to host Sheikh Zayed bin Sult ..

Toulouse Racecourse to host Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Cup (Gr1 PA) Mond ..

4 hours ago
 RTA completes 72% of construction on internal road ..

RTA completes 72% of construction on internal roads at Margham, Lehbab, Al Lesai ..

4 hours ago
FCCI Secretary General, Deputy Prime Minister of F ..

FCCI Secretary General, Deputy Prime Minister of Fiji discuss ways to strengthen ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 October 2023

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 October 2023

9 hours ago
 World renowned ‘Top Chefs’ and ‘Master Chefs ..

World renowned ‘Top Chefs’ and ‘Master Chefs’ to feature at SIBF’s fam ..

21 hours ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Ren Deqi, Chairman ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Ren Deqi, Chairman of China’s Bank of Communic ..

21 hours ago
 Maryam Nawaz delivers completing address at Minar- ..

Maryam Nawaz delivers completing address at Minar-e-Pakistan

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan