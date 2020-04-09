UrduPoint.com
MoU Inked For Providing E-training To Girls At Their Homes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 11:12 PM

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed between the Department of Women Development Punjab and Enablers Skill Development for provision of E-training to girls at their homes during lockdown, under the chairmanship of Provincial Minister for Women Development Ashifa Riaz here on Thursday

Secretary Women Development Ambreen Raza and heads of departments concerned were also present.

The minister, while launching the two-months diploma programme, said the project was launched in accordance with economy rejuvenation plan, for youth and specially females, to offer virtual opportunities via different online platforms and virtual skill development techniques.

She emphasised that the main purpose of the online diploma programme was rehabilitation and reintegration of females through skill development.

She said it was necessary to promote a culture of work from home, services-based employment and entrepreneurship, direct and indirect job opportunities for the youth.

