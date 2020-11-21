UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MoU Inked For Renovation Of 'Rani Bagh'

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 21st November 2020 | 12:30 AM

MoU inked for renovation of 'Rani Bagh'

Hyderabad's largest recreational facility which has been facing decadence for years will undergo a comprehensive revamp under a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between a university and the provincial government on Friday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ):Hyderabad's largest recreational facility which has been facing decadence for years will undergo a comprehensive revamp under a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between a university and the provincial government on Friday. The signing ceremony was held inside Rani Baagh where officials of the district administration, Municipal Committee Qasimabad and Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro University of Art, Design and Heritage, Jamshoro, signed the MoU. The Commissioner Hyderapbad Muhammad Abbass Baloch, Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, Vice Chancellor Bhai Khan Shar, Administrator MCQ Assistant Commissioner Gada Hussain Soomro and other officials attended the ceremony. The Baagh,established in 1861 as a botanical garden in the name of Queen Victoria as Rani Baagh, is spread over 53 acres.It can be accessed from two out of the three main roads which pass along its boundaries with its main entrance from Thandi Sarak road.

As per the MoU, the hard landscaping features in the park include a fun land, the zoo, water ponds, fountains, jogging track,Abbas Bhai park, compound wall parking, an open air theater,restaurants and cafeterias. "The MCQ through the district administration and the university agree to coordinate and cooperate for the rehabilitation, up-gradation, maintenance and smooth operations of the baagh through the mechanisms identified in this MoU," reads the agreement. For the Baagh, the funds would be generated from the MCQ's allocation from Octroi Zilla Tax, a special development package from the local government,through subletting the funland, zoo, theater and cafeterias to private contractors besides the revenue generation from tickets and parking fee. "The cost of the renovation project hasn't been determined as yet," an official, who requested anonymity, told The APP. "The parties to the contract will utilize the available resources for the soft landscaping works and renovation until we get a special development package from the provincial government," he added.

He expressed hope that the Commissioner Hyderabad Baloch and the DC Soomro would secure special grants for the park as soon as possible. The MoU provides for setting up a Park Governing Body (PGB) and a Park Management Committee (PMC).The PMG is supposed to comprise the VC, the Commissioner, the DC, Administrator MCQ and a renowned figure co-opted to become a member. The PMC,headed by the DC, would have 2 members from technical education varsities, a nominee of the commissioner, a horticulture expert, 3 representatives of the civil society, Administrator MCQ, Deputy Director planning, Assistant Commissioner Qasimabad, District Forest Officer, MD Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) and Chief Engineer Buildings Department as its members. According to the MoU, the PGB would approve scope and manners of the works; yearly budget; various activities; promotions and financial management and appointments of the technical staff besides laying down or amending the rules. The PMC would formulate mechanisms for generation of funds; recommend recruitment; prepare budget; and set all the rules, regulation and guidelines for the visitors. The MCQ, which is also a signatory to the agreement, would maintain the bank account of the Baagh's income which would be spent on the facility alone. The municipal committee would also bear the expenses for the salaries and recurring expenditure on works force and material and supplies in addition to meeting the budget shortfalls. The university would assess the existing shortcomings pertaining to design and planning;propose short term and design based solutions of the existing master plan; and design for the Rehabilitation.

Additionally, it would also propose the mid and long term projects for upgrade and beautification. The MoU, which will last for 10 years, will increase the types of jobs being offered at the Baagh to 20.

Related Topics

Martyrs Shaheed Education Water Budget Civil Society Road Bank Victoria Hyderabad Shar Jamshoro Qasimabad All From Government Agreement (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Jobs

Recent Stories

Stocks hold steady as virus surges

3 minutes ago

Alternative to Trilateral Agreement on Karabakh is ..

3 minutes ago

PR, PSM, PIA being restructured to curb financial ..

3 minutes ago

Diabetes, BP may up neuro complications in Covid p ..

25 minutes ago

Lavrov Notes Attempts to Change Nature of Peacekee ..

4 minutes ago

Haleem Adil Sheikh links Rajput's suicide with bla ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.