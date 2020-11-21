MoU inked for renovation of 'Rani Bagh'

Hyderabad's largest recreational facility which has been facing decadence for years will undergo a comprehensive revamp under a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between a university and the provincial government on Friday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ):Hyderabad's largest recreational facility which has been facing decadence for years will undergo a comprehensive revamp under a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between a university and the provincial government on Friday. The signing ceremony was held inside Rani Baagh where officials of the district administration, Municipal Committee Qasimabad and Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro University of Art, Design and Heritage, Jamshoro, signed the MoU. The Commissioner Hyderapbad Muhammad Abbass Baloch, Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, Vice Chancellor Bhai Khan Shar, Administrator MCQ Assistant Commissioner Gada Hussain Soomro and other officials attended the ceremony. The Baagh,established in 1861 as a botanical garden in the name of Queen Victoria as Rani Baagh, is spread over 53 acres.It can be accessed from two out of the three main roads which pass along its boundaries with its main entrance from Thandi Sarak road.

As per the MoU, the hard landscaping features in the park include a fun land, the zoo, water ponds, fountains, jogging track,Abbas Bhai park, compound wall parking, an open air theater,restaurants and cafeterias. "The MCQ through the district administration and the university agree to coordinate and cooperate for the rehabilitation, up-gradation, maintenance and smooth operations of the baagh through the mechanisms identified in this MoU," reads the agreement. For the Baagh, the funds would be generated from the MCQ's allocation from Octroi Zilla Tax, a special development package from the local government,through subletting the funland, zoo, theater and cafeterias to private contractors besides the revenue generation from tickets and parking fee. "The cost of the renovation project hasn't been determined as yet," an official, who requested anonymity, told The APP. "The parties to the contract will utilize the available resources for the soft landscaping works and renovation until we get a special development package from the provincial government," he added.

He expressed hope that the Commissioner Hyderabad Baloch and the DC Soomro would secure special grants for the park as soon as possible. The MoU provides for setting up a Park Governing Body (PGB) and a Park Management Committee (PMC).The PMG is supposed to comprise the VC, the Commissioner, the DC, Administrator MCQ and a renowned figure co-opted to become a member. The PMC,headed by the DC, would have 2 members from technical education varsities, a nominee of the commissioner, a horticulture expert, 3 representatives of the civil society, Administrator MCQ, Deputy Director planning, Assistant Commissioner Qasimabad, District Forest Officer, MD Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) and Chief Engineer Buildings Department as its members. According to the MoU, the PGB would approve scope and manners of the works; yearly budget; various activities; promotions and financial management and appointments of the technical staff besides laying down or amending the rules. The PMC would formulate mechanisms for generation of funds; recommend recruitment; prepare budget; and set all the rules, regulation and guidelines for the visitors. The MCQ, which is also a signatory to the agreement, would maintain the bank account of the Baagh's income which would be spent on the facility alone. The municipal committee would also bear the expenses for the salaries and recurring expenditure on works force and material and supplies in addition to meeting the budget shortfalls. The university would assess the existing shortcomings pertaining to design and planning;propose short term and design based solutions of the existing master plan; and design for the Rehabilitation.

Additionally, it would also propose the mid and long term projects for upgrade and beautification. The MoU, which will last for 10 years, will increase the types of jobs being offered at the Baagh to 20.