MoU Inked For Youth Economic Empowerment In Chitral, Swat

Muhammad Irfan Published March 07, 2023 | 01:50 PM

MoU inked for youth economic empowerment in Chitral, Swat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Center for Excellence, Hashoo Foundation, Akhuwat, and Swat and Chitral universities on Tuesday inked an agreement for the economic empowerment of youth in Swat and Chitral districts to meet Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The agreement signed under the "Da Kali Ranra" project (Light of Village) would focus on promoting business capabilities and reducing poverty among the youth of the two selected districts of the Malakand division.

A press release issued here after the ceremony said that the basic aim of "Da Kali Ranra" project was to augment community resilience against radicalization and extremism by culminating push factors of unemployment and poverty.

The other aims included raising a safer charity and social reciprocity at the grassroots level, connecting the rural communities for social cohesion and national integration, and social mapping and need assessment for CVE intervention at the grassroots level.

Under this agreement, soft loans would be given to many families in the villages of Chitral and Swat to launch their own local businesses that would benefit about 2,000 young males and females.

Universities of Swat and Chitral would provide training facilities to youth, while Hashoo Foundation would provide skill requirements for at least three years, technical support, and guidance for a business idea.

The project is a pilot initiative in the Malakand division and is expected to help prevent and counter violent extremism by promoting business and reducing poverty by economically empowering the youth in the area.

The signing ceremony was held here at the Higher education Archives and libraries Department wherein Secretary of Education Dawood Khan, Chief Coordination Officer KP Center for Excellence on Countering Violent, Dr Ayaz Khan, Senior Advisor Hashoo Foundation Ehsanullah, Director Hashoo Foundation Khalida among others were present.

