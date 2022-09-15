MoU inked to establish Gemological Testing Laboratory

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minerals Department here on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) to establish Gemological Testing Laboratory

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minerals Department here on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Technical education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) to establish Gemological Testing Laboratory.

Speaking on the occasion, Advisor to Chief Minister on Minerals, Arif Ahmadzai said that establishment of gemological testing laboratory would improve output of the department and open new vistas for those who are associated with gems sector.

Secretary Minerals, Hamayun Khan, Additional Secretary Minerals, Hameedullah Jan and officials of Gems, Jewelry Training Centre were also present.