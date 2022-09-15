UrduPoint.com

MoU Inked To Establish Gemological Testing Laboratory

Umer Jamshaid Published September 15, 2022 | 07:01 PM

MoU inked to establish Gemological Testing Laboratory

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minerals Department here on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) to establish Gemological Testing Laboratory

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minerals Department here on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Technical education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) to establish Gemological Testing Laboratory.

Speaking on the occasion, Advisor to Chief Minister on Minerals, Arif Ahmadzai said that establishment of gemological testing laboratory would improve output of the department and open new vistas for those who are associated with gems sector.

Secretary Minerals, Hamayun Khan, Additional Secretary Minerals, Hameedullah Jan and officials of Gems, Jewelry Training Centre were also present.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Jewelry

Recent Stories

DPO visits police station

DPO visits police station

7 seconds ago
 Giving credence to fake news without verification; ..

Giving credence to fake news without verification; crucial challenge for democra ..

9 seconds ago
 Chief Justice of Pakistan forms bench to hear Shah ..

Chief Justice of Pakistan forms bench to hear Shahbaz Gill's torture case

11 seconds ago
 KP CM task force on electricity theft recovers 33. ..

KP CM task force on electricity theft recovers 33.6mln dues in two months

14 seconds ago
 Work on New Russia-Iran Cooperation Agreement in F ..

Work on New Russia-Iran Cooperation Agreement in Final Stage - Putin

4 minutes ago
 Russia, China Continue to Strengthen Relations - P ..

Russia, China Continue to Strengthen Relations - Putin

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.