UrduPoint.com

MoU Inked To Facilitate KP Youth For Higher Education

Sumaira FH Published May 05, 2023 | 07:43 PM

MoU inked to facilitate KP youth for higher education

Steinbeis University Germany and Bacha Khan Trust Education Foundation have formally signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to facilitate students across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to pursue higher education abroad

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ):Steinbeis University Germany and Bacha Khan Trust Education Foundation have formally signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to facilitate students across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to pursue higher education abroad.

ANP spokesperson Samar Haroon Bilour said on Friday that as per the MoU, teacher training programmes for teachers of BKTEF schools would be arranged.

Micheal Johnson, head of Business Development attended the signing ceremony on behalf of Steinbeis University Germany.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Business Education Germany

Recent Stories

UAE stands in solidarity with Rwanda, offers condo ..

UAE stands in solidarity with Rwanda, offers condolences to flood victims

16 minutes ago
 Asim Azhar’s new song ‘Darkest Hour’ with No ..

Asim Azhar’s new song ‘Darkest Hour’ with Norwegian singer released

1 hour ago
 Putin, Kyrgyz President to Discuss Trade, Humanita ..

Putin, Kyrgyz President to Discuss Trade, Humanitarian Issues on May 8 - Kremlin

1 hour ago
 Putin, Russia's Security Council Discuss Issues of ..

Putin, Russia's Security Council Discuss Issues of Victory Day Preparations - Kr ..

1 hour ago
 Dad Division outlet canals to remain closed till M ..

Dad Division outlet canals to remain closed till May 16

1 hour ago
 Population department making efforts to control po ..

Population department making efforts to control populace growth

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.