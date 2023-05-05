MoU inked to facilitate KP youth for higher education

Steinbeis University Germany and Bacha Khan Trust Education Foundation have formally signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to facilitate students across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to pursue higher education abroad

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ):

ANP spokesperson Samar Haroon Bilour said on Friday that as per the MoU, teacher training programmes for teachers of BKTEF schools would be arranged.

Micheal Johnson, head of Business Development attended the signing ceremony on behalf of Steinbeis University Germany.