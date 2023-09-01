Open Menu

MoU Inked To Foster Growth Of SMEs, MSME

Sumaira FH Published September 01, 2023 | 09:33 PM

MoU inked to foster growth of SMEs, MSME

The Sindh Enterprise Development Fund (SEDF) and Pakistan Mobile Communications Limited (PMCL) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to foster the growth of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs/MSMEs) in Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ):The Sindh Enterprise Development Fund (SEDF) and Pakistan Mobile Communications Limited (PMCL) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to foster the growth of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs/MSMEs) in Sindh.

Secretary Investment Sindh Tameez Uddin Khero, CEO SEDF Khizar Pervaiz and Chief Business Officer of Jazz Business Asif Aziz attended the MoU signing ceremony, said a statement on Friday.

The MoU envisages PMCL's offer regarding a comprehensive suite of services tailored to the needs of SMEs.

The SMEs will be assisted to streamline their operations, enhancing their digital presence, and harnessing the power of communication technologies to reach new markets.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Business Mobile Enterprise Market Jazz

Recent Stories

Australia recall Zampa as 'rusty' Proteas aim to l ..

Australia recall Zampa as 'rusty' Proteas aim to level T20 series

5 minutes ago
 PM to visit Nairobi on Sept 4-6 to attend Africa C ..

PM to visit Nairobi on Sept 4-6 to attend Africa Climate Summit

5 minutes ago
 Kuwaiti Deputy Prime Minister arrives in Abu Dhabi

Kuwaiti Deputy Prime Minister arrives in Abu Dhabi

18 minutes ago
 IGCF 2023 to unveil groundbreaking &#039;Human Cap ..

IGCF 2023 to unveil groundbreaking &#039;Human Capital Management in Crisis-Ridd ..

18 minutes ago
 Canada posts surprise 0.2% GDP decline in second q ..

Canada posts surprise 0.2% GDP decline in second quarter

22 seconds ago
 Air Chief reaffirms PAF's commitment to fostering ..

Air Chief reaffirms PAF's commitment to fostering robust partnership with Turkis ..

24 seconds ago
Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi successfully comp ..

Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi successfully completes the first-of-its kind ac ..

48 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Sports Council organizes a coexistence p ..

Abu Dhabi Sports Council organizes a coexistence program for four coaches at Spa ..

48 minutes ago
 Sheraa &amp; Arada launch UAE fashion prodigy comp ..

Sheraa &amp; Arada launch UAE fashion prodigy competition

1 hour ago
 Brazil economy slows, but beats forecasts again in ..

Brazil economy slows, but beats forecasts again in Q2

29 seconds ago
 76.4% of Chinese population are internet users: re ..

76.4% of Chinese population are internet users: report

1 hour ago
 Ali Geelani's death anniversary marked in AJK with ..

Ali Geelani's death anniversary marked in AJK with zeal

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan