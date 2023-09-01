MoU inked to foster growth of SMEs, MSME

The Sindh Enterprise Development Fund (SEDF) and Pakistan Mobile Communications Limited (PMCL) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to foster the growth of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs/MSMEs) in Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ):The Sindh Enterprise Development Fund (SEDF) and Pakistan Mobile Communications Limited (PMCL) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to foster the growth of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs/MSMEs) in Sindh.

Secretary Investment Sindh Tameez Uddin Khero, CEO SEDF Khizar Pervaiz and Chief Business Officer of Jazz Business Asif Aziz attended the MoU signing ceremony, said a statement on Friday.

The MoU envisages PMCL's offer regarding a comprehensive suite of services tailored to the needs of SMEs.

The SMEs will be assisted to streamline their operations, enhancing their digital presence, and harnessing the power of communication technologies to reach new markets.