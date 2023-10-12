MoU inked to promote Japanese language

Punjab University Institute of Languages & Linguistics and Pak Japan Socioeconomic Association (PJSA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote the teaching of Japanese language, PU Vice Chancellor office sources told APP

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) Punjab University Institute of Languages & Linguistics and Pak Japan Socioeconomic Association (PJSA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote the teaching of Japanese language, PU Vice Chancellor office sources told APP.

PU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood and President PSJA Ms Sitara Arif signed the document in a ceremony held at VC’s office here on Thursday.

On this occasion, Dean Faculty of Oriental Learning Prof Dr Moeen Nizami, Director IoLL Prof Dr. Moqeet Javed Bhatti and all the faculty members of the Institute were present.

Speaking on the occasion, PU VC Dr Khalid Mahmood emphasized the importance of Japanese language for students as well as professionals of the country and instructed the Institute to launch the diploma and certificate courses at the earliest with the technical assistance of the PJSA.