MoU Inked To Provide Skill Based Training To BISP Beneficiaries' Family Members
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 22, 2024 | 06:06 PM
A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) and the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) here on Monday to provide high quality technical and vocational education to the BISP beneficiaries’ families members
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) and the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) here on Monday to provide high quality technical and vocational education to the BISP beneficiaries’ families members.
The primary objective of the MoU was to establish a robust framework for cooperation between NAVTTC and BISP in executing the Skills Training Vouchers Programme.
This initiative was specifically designed to extend access to high-quality technical and vocational education to members of BISP beneficiary families.
The signing ceremony was graced by the presence of distinguished personalities, including Chairperson BISP, Dr Muhammad Amjad Saqib, who witnessed the historic moment. Representing BISP, Ms Saira Atta, Director General (CI), and from NAVTTC, Shafiq Khokhar, Director General (P&D), formally inked the agreement, symbolizing a commitment to mutual cooperation and shared objectives.
Among the esteemed participants were Amir Jan, Executive Director NAVTTC, and Ms Gulmina Bilal Ahmed, Director General NAVTTC, alongside Director Generals from BISP, collectively underscoring the significance and collective dedication towards this collaborative endeavor.
Recent Stories
Pakistan, Iran agree to increase volume of bilateral trade to $10b
Security forces kill 11 terrorists in KP: ISPR
Punjab govt started implementing environment-friendly grand plan before Earth ..
Muhammad Amir says can’t guarantee about making mistakes
Nawaz Sharif to vista China for medical check: Sources
Pakistan, Iran agree on joint efforts to fight against terrorism
Ali Nasir Rizvi assumes charge as new IGP Islamabad
Pro Tips: How to Capture Stunning Portraits with the Aura Light Portrait of vivo ..
Success in by-polls proof of peoples' love and trust: Khawaja Rameez Hasan
Formal welcome ceremony for Iranian President held in Islamabad
Earthquake jolts Balochistan's Khuzdar, adjoining areas
Iranian President Raisi arrives in Pakistan on three-day official visit
More Stories From Pakistan
-
28 arrested for non-compliance of official prices of roti, naan7 minutes ago
-
DC Kohat conducts crackdown on price violators17 minutes ago
-
WASA disconnects 147 connections, recovers over Rs 4.2m17 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt working to improve people's quality of life: minister18 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Iran agree to increase volume of bilateral trade to $10b20 minutes ago
-
Ali Hasan Zardari chairs meeting to review developmental projects27 minutes ago
-
Call to plant trees to save Earth27 minutes ago
-
AC pays surprise visit to school27 minutes ago
-
Dry weather forecasts for northern Sindh27 minutes ago
-
Secretary Forests South leads ‘Plastic-free Punjab’ walk on Earth Day27 minutes ago
-
CM Punjab's Bike Scheme: Students instructed to apply for bikes till April 2927 minutes ago
-
Govt to provide best facilities to pilgrims: Hajj director27 minutes ago