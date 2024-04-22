Open Menu

MoU Inked To Provide Skill Based Training To BISP Beneficiaries' Family Members

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 22, 2024 | 06:06 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) and the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) here on Monday to provide high quality technical and vocational education to the BISP beneficiaries’ families members.

The primary objective of the MoU was to establish a robust framework for cooperation between NAVTTC and BISP in executing the Skills Training Vouchers Programme.

This initiative was specifically designed to extend access to high-quality technical and vocational education to members of BISP beneficiary families.

The signing ceremony was graced by the presence of distinguished personalities, including Chairperson BISP, Dr Muhammad Amjad Saqib, who witnessed the historic moment. Representing BISP, Ms Saira Atta, Director General (CI), and from NAVTTC, Shafiq Khokhar, Director General (P&D), formally inked the agreement, symbolizing a commitment to mutual cooperation and shared objectives.

Among the esteemed participants were Amir Jan, Executive Director NAVTTC, and Ms Gulmina Bilal Ahmed, Director General NAVTTC, alongside Director Generals from BISP, collectively underscoring the significance and collective dedication towards this collaborative endeavor.

