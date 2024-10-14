Open Menu

MoU Inked To Safeguard Child Rights

Faizan Hashmi Published October 14, 2024 | 06:11 PM

MoU inked to safeguard child rights

Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) Chairperson Sarah Ahmed and Punjab Prosecutor General Syed Farhad Ali Shah have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at enhancing the protection of children's rights

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) Chairperson Sarah Ahmed and Punjab Prosecutor General Syed Farhad Ali Shah have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at enhancing the protection of children's rights.

The MoU establishes a framework for collaboration, allowing prosecutors across Punjab to support the prosecution of cases involving children.

Additionally, both departments will engage in capacity-building initiatives focused on child welfare. The agreement also facilitates the exchange of information and legal assistance to improve children's welfare.

The legal teams from both organizations will represent cases related to child abuse and violence in court and ensure that victims receive appropriate legal support.

This MoU marks a crucial development in the ongoing efforts to create a safer environment for children across Punjab.

Aftab Ahmed Khan, Director General of the Child Protection Bureau, Program Director Hassanain Khalid, and other officials were present in the singing ceremony.

Related Topics

Exchange Punjab From Agreement Court

Recent Stories

Pakistan to host first-ever 'Sustainability Summit ..

Pakistan to host first-ever 'Sustainability Summit and Awards' on Oct 24

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnesses bearish tr ..

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnesses bearish trend, loses 222 points

1 minute ago
 Pakistan emerges as important player in region: Ta ..

Pakistan emerges as important player in region: Tarar

1 minute ago
 Power suspension on Peshawar, Kholian feeders noti ..

Power suspension on Peshawar, Kholian feeders notified

1 minute ago
 Rupee sheds 03 paisa against dollar

Rupee sheds 03 paisa against dollar

1 minute ago
 Pak-China partnership cornerstone of regional stab ..

Pak-China partnership cornerstone of regional stability: PM

1 hour ago
Sanam Javed, Raja Bashrat and Aliya Hamza get tran ..

Sanam Javed, Raja Bashrat and Aliya Hamza get transit bail from PHC

1 hour ago
 It makes me happy when people compare me to Alia B ..

It makes me happy when people compare me to Alia Bhatt: Hania Aamir

2 hours ago
 24 students, four police officials injured in clas ..

24 students, four police officials injured in clash over alleged rape incident i ..

2 hours ago
 Close to consensus over Constitutional amendments: ..

Close to consensus over Constitutional amendments: Fazl

2 hours ago
 OPPO Service Day: Enhance Your Devices with Except ..

OPPO Service Day: Enhance Your Devices with Exceptional After-Sales Benefits

2 hours ago
 Baba Siddiqui's shooter's Instagram post goes vira ..

Baba Siddiqui's shooter's Instagram post goes viral 80 days before his murder

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan