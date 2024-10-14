MoU Inked To Safeguard Child Rights
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) Chairperson Sarah Ahmed and Punjab Prosecutor General Syed Farhad Ali Shah have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at enhancing the protection of children's rights.
The MoU establishes a framework for collaboration, allowing prosecutors across Punjab to support the prosecution of cases involving children.
Additionally, both departments will engage in capacity-building initiatives focused on child welfare. The agreement also facilitates the exchange of information and legal assistance to improve children's welfare.
The legal teams from both organizations will represent cases related to child abuse and violence in court and ensure that victims receive appropriate legal support.
This MoU marks a crucial development in the ongoing efforts to create a safer environment for children across Punjab.
Aftab Ahmed Khan, Director General of the Child Protection Bureau, Program Director Hassanain Khalid, and other officials were present in the singing ceremony.
