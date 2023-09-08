Open Menu

MoU Inked To Set Up A Special Unit For New-born Babies In SMH

Sumaira FH Published September 08, 2023 | 10:15 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2023 ):A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Karachi Municipal Corporation and the Sindh Institute of Child Health and Neonatology (SICHN) on Friday for setting up a special unit for newborn children at the Sobhraj Maternity Hospital.

Speaking at the MoU signing ceremony, Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab said the Sobhraj Maternity Hospital, which was a reliable institution in terms of maternity services in the city, lacked a special department for the health and care of newborn babies.

The initiative of MoU signing would pave the way for the provision of quality treatment to the children, particularly the new-born, he added.

Municipal Commissioner Syed Afzal Zaidi, Executive Director SICHN Syed Jamal Raza, Senior Director Medical and Health & Medical Services Dr. Nadeem Asif, Medical Superintendent Subhraj Hospital Dr. Houria and others were also present in the ceremony.

Murtaza Wahab said under the MoU, Pediatric Ward and OPD will be established on the fourth floor of the old building of Sobhraj Hospital that the work on this project will be started within six months through the funds provided by the Government of Sindh.

The Sindh Institute of Child Health and Neonatal Medicine (SICHNM) will provide the hospital with data for research related to the pediatric service, under the agreement, a monthly report on the paediatrics department will be sent to the hospital administration.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that the SICHN should proceed with the work on this agreement through the Sindh Health Department so that the funds can be released from the Finance Department on time. There should be no obstacles in practical steps.

He said that the SICHNM will help in the provision of high-quality services for the care and treatment of children in the KMC-run hospitals for the provision of pediatric services.

It will identify the need for additional manpower for improvement, besides making arrangements to meet the necessary medicines, medical equipment, and other needs in the hospital.

