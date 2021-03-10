UrduPoint.com
MoU Signed Between Balochistan Police & PGC To Provide Free Education

Wed 10th March 2021 | 07:49 PM

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between Balochistan Police and Punjab Group of Colleges (PGC) and Allied School to provide free education to children of martyrs of police at Police Headquarter on Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ):A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between Balochistan Police and Punjab Group of Colleges (PGC) and Allied School to provide free education to children of martyrs of police at Police Headquarter on Wednesday.

The MoU was signed by Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Headquarters Balochistan Police Zulfiqar Hameed and Project Director of Punjab Group of Colleges & Allied Schools Dr Shahid Mehmood.

The Punjab Group of Colleges and Allied Schools' Director Dr Shahid Mehmood also paid rich tribute to the martyrs of Balochistan Police.

He said like other provinces of the country, Punjab Group of Colleges and Allied School in Quetta has decided to provide free education to the children of Balochistan Police martyrs. After this agreement, educational facilities would be provided to these children not only in Quetta but also across the country,he said adding under this MoU, 100 percent discount would be given to the children of martyrs and 50 percent discount could be given to the children of injured police personnel.

Despite, other police personnel who cannot afford education would also be provided a reduction, he mentioned.

On the occasion, DIG Police Headquarters Zulfiqar Hameed also thanked Director of Punjab Group of Colleges and Allied School for provision of free education to children of martyrs of police on behalf of Inspector General (IG) Police Rai Tahir Hilal Shujaat.

He said that the police had made everlasting sacrifices for maintaining law and order in the province more than one thousand of our youth were martyred, he said adding that the welfare of their heirs was our responsibility and efforts were being taken in this regard.

DIG Hameed also appreciated efforts of Punjab Group of Colleges and Allied Schools for cooperating with Balochistan Police.

Earlier, DIG Police Headquarter Zulfiqar Hameed was also given a briefing by Director of Punjab Group of College and Allied Schools Shahid Mehmood.

