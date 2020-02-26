MoU signed between Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU and FEEEL private limited

Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with The FEEEL Private Limited, a firm that provides education and training in emotional intelligence

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ):Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with The FEEEL Private Limited, a firm that provides education and training in emotional intelligence.

Vice Chancellor of the University, Dr. Saima Hamid and Chief Executive Officer of The FEEEL, Dr. Faryal Razzaq exchanged the mementos and reiterated the commitment to continue to strengthen the academic-industry linkage.

The MoU aims to promote joint collaborations, holding of conferences, capacity building and joint research projects between the two organizations.

Moreover, the two organizations want to explore and create collaborative entrepreneurship opportunities as per mutual interest and launch the beta version of the mobile app for emotional well-being.

Dr. Adeela Rehman, Incharge Department of Sociology would be the focal person from the university while Ms. Amna Siddiqui will represent The FEEEL Private Limited. Office of Research Innovation and Commercialization facilitated the signing of MoU.