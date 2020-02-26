UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MoU Signed Between Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU And FEEEL Private Limited

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 05:29 PM

MoU signed between Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU and FEEEL private limited

Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with The FEEEL Private Limited, a firm that provides education and training in emotional intelligence

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ):Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with The FEEEL Private Limited, a firm that provides education and training in emotional intelligence.

Vice Chancellor of the University, Dr. Saima Hamid and Chief Executive Officer of The FEEEL, Dr. Faryal Razzaq exchanged the mementos and reiterated the commitment to continue to strengthen the academic-industry linkage.

The MoU aims to promote joint collaborations, holding of conferences, capacity building and joint research projects between the two organizations.

Moreover, the two organizations want to explore and create collaborative entrepreneurship opportunities as per mutual interest and launch the beta version of the mobile app for emotional well-being.

Dr. Adeela Rehman, Incharge Department of Sociology would be the focal person from the university while Ms. Amna Siddiqui will represent The FEEEL Private Limited. Office of Research Innovation and Commercialization facilitated the signing of MoU.

Related Topics

Education Mobile Fatima Jinnah Women University From

Recent Stories

Realme Pakistan unveiled #QuadCameraBatteryKing re ..

6 minutes ago

Pakistan Women Cricket Team defeats West Indies’ ..

8 minutes ago

UAE provides food aid to 32,000 families in Madaga ..

16 minutes ago

US Mideast Plan in Current Form Unlikely to Bring ..

2 minutes ago

MFNCA, Federal Youth Authority organise ‘Electio ..

30 minutes ago

Dubai’s 3D printed &#039;Office of the Future&#0 ..

31 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.