MoU Signed Between FWCCI, Gold And Gems Art Promotion Council

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 30, 2024 | 06:05 PM

The Gold and Gems Art Promotion Council (GGAPC) of Pakistan and the Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to enhance and promote export activities, facilitate market access, and support member businesses in reaching international markets effectively

Both organizations will also collaborate on organizing trade delegations, and participation in International Trade fairs, business forums and trade shows to promote exports. Both organizations will work together to identify and open new international markets for member businesses. GGAPC Pakistan will also exchange market intelligence, export trends and trade regulations.

Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce will help the GGAPC Pakistan through its project Pakistan Women Export Facilitation Centre (PWFC). President Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce and Rubina Amjad Chairperson of Pakistan Women Export Facilitation Center inked the MoU on behalf of their respective organizations. At the same time, Muhammad Ahmad President of the Gold & Gems Art Promotion Council of Pakistan stamped the document on behalf of his organization.

Shahida Aftab, President of the Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce and Rubina Amjad Chairperson of the Pakistan Women Export Facilitation Center, stated that many of our women wish to enter the gems and jewellery sector for export, and they require the Council's support.

“Our members also seek training and awareness regarding the export process,” they added.

Rubina Amjad further noted that the Gold and Gems Art Promotion Council of Pakistan has taken a significant step by bringing the gems and jewellery sector into e-commerce, which will help our local sector gain international exposure and attract buyers worldwide.

Mohammad Ahmed, President of the Gold and Gems Art Promotion Council of Pakistan, mentioned that the Council will collaborate with the Women Chamber to design various training programs and participate in international gems and jewellery exhibitions, focusing specifically on increasing the number of women participants. He added that the local gems and jewellery sector currently faces many challenges, including the need for the government to withdraw SRO 760 and allow exporters to operate under SRO 266. He emphasized that SRO 760 has led to a complete halt in our jewellery exports, which benefits the neighbouring country, India.

Mohammad Ahmed also announced that e-commerce initiatives would soon be launched within the Faisalabad Women Chamber.

