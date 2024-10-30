MoU Signed Between FWCCI, Gold And Gems Art Promotion Council
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 30, 2024 | 06:05 PM
The Gold and Gems Art Promotion Council (GGAPC) of Pakistan and the Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to enhance and promote export activities, facilitate market access, and support member businesses in reaching international markets effectively
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) The Gold and Gems Art Promotion Council (GGAPC) of Pakistan and the Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to enhance and promote export activities, facilitate market access, and support member businesses in reaching international markets effectively.
Both organizations will also collaborate on organizing trade delegations, and participation in International Trade fairs, business forums and trade shows to promote exports. Both organizations will work together to identify and open new international markets for member businesses. GGAPC Pakistan will also exchange market intelligence, export trends and trade regulations.
Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce will help the GGAPC Pakistan through its project Pakistan Women Export Facilitation Centre (PWFC). President Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce and Rubina Amjad Chairperson of Pakistan Women Export Facilitation Center inked the MoU on behalf of their respective organizations. At the same time, Muhammad Ahmad President of the Gold & Gems Art Promotion Council of Pakistan stamped the document on behalf of his organization.
Shahida Aftab, President of the Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce and Rubina Amjad Chairperson of the Pakistan Women Export Facilitation Center, stated that many of our women wish to enter the gems and jewellery sector for export, and they require the Council's support.
“Our members also seek training and awareness regarding the export process,” they added.
Rubina Amjad further noted that the Gold and Gems Art Promotion Council of Pakistan has taken a significant step by bringing the gems and jewellery sector into e-commerce, which will help our local sector gain international exposure and attract buyers worldwide.
Mohammad Ahmed, President of the Gold and Gems Art Promotion Council of Pakistan, mentioned that the Council will collaborate with the Women Chamber to design various training programs and participate in international gems and jewellery exhibitions, focusing specifically on increasing the number of women participants. He added that the local gems and jewellery sector currently faces many challenges, including the need for the government to withdraw SRO 760 and allow exporters to operate under SRO 266. He emphasized that SRO 760 has led to a complete halt in our jewellery exports, which benefits the neighbouring country, India.
Mohammad Ahmed also announced that e-commerce initiatives would soon be launched within the Faisalabad Women Chamber.
Recent Stories
Rupee sheds 05 paisa against dollar
PSX turns bearish, loses 577 points
Experts urge special funding windows for mountain resource conservation, communi ..
National Men's Netball Championship in Dec
SCCI demands 5pc cut in interest rate
" Get Ready to Shine with Stylish and Durable OPPO A3: Now Available Nationwide"
Slim Meets Strength: Discover the Ultra-Thin and Powerful Infinix HOT 50Pro+ Plu ..
Women Entrepreneurship Day to be celebrated on Nov 19
Chairman WAPDA reviews work on 1530mw Tarbela 5th expansion project
NUST commences 'Convocation Week'
Eurozone economy grows faster than expected
Governor KP, Saudi Ambassador held meeting to discuss bilatral relations
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Umeed Special Education School hosts colourful sports gala17 minutes ago
-
NADRA issues CNIC to women following Federal Ombudsman’s decision17 minutes ago
-
Safe City’s anti-smog efforts under way27 minutes ago
-
Anti-polio campaign continues in Lahore on third day27 minutes ago
-
4 dead, 1,331 injured in Punjab road accidents37 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 115,100 cusecs water37 minutes ago
-
DC Haripur visits SDC, issues directives to enhance public services37 minutes ago
-
NEPRA concludes hearing into FCA for Sept37 minutes ago
-
Publication of textbooks for new educational year to be completed by December46 minutes ago
-
Maritime Minister for boosting blue economy47 minutes ago
-
Skin, facial, eye surgeries to be performed at AST47 minutes ago
-
KP govt misusing state institutions against federation; Kundi57 minutes ago