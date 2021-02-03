MoU signed between Gomal University, KP EZDMC

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Gomal University and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zone Development and Management Company (EZDMC) in the presence of Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan and Vice Chancellor Gomal University Prof. Dr. Iftikhar Ahmed

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ):A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Gomal University and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zone Development and Management Company (EZDMC) in the presence of Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan and Vice Chancellor Gomal University Prof. Dr. Iftikhar Ahmed.

Director Prof. Dr. Nematullah Babar Gomal University and Adil Salahuddin, Chief Commercial Officer, KP Economic Zone Development and Management Company signed the MoU, a press release said Tuesday.

Under this MoU, Gomal University students will be provided capacity building, skill based training, internships, entrepreneurship, research activities in EZDMC.

On the occasion, Vice Chancellor Gomal University Prof Dr Iftikhar Ahmed thanked the Chief Minister KP Mehmood Khan and said that the MoU signed would brighten the future of Gomal University students.

Iftikhar Ahmed presented a saraiki ajrak and traditional turban to Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and also presented an honorary shield from Gomal University.

Federal Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, Provincial Health Minister Timur Saleem Jhagra and Provincial Minister for Industry Abdul Karim Khan were also present on this occasion.