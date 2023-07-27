Open Menu

MoU Signed Between Government College University, SFA For Mutual Collaboration

Sumaira FH Published July 27, 2023 | 09:52 PM

MoU signed between Government College University, SFA for mutual Collaboration

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between the Government College University Hyderabad and Sindh Food Authority in mutual cooperation

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ):A memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between the Government College University Hyderabad and Sindh Food Authority in mutual cooperation.

The MoU was signed by the Vice Chancellor GCU Professor Dr. Tayyaba Zarif and Director General Sindh Food Authority Fakhar Hussain Durani.

Both sides agreed on bilateral significance and emphasized on preparation of Highly educated persons to cater to the country's needs.

According to MoU Sindh Food Authority will conduct tests and Interviews for providing employment and internships while GCU desires to provide Students directory and propose final year projects for research work besides arranging study tours for both male and female students to Industrial centers and laboratories.

Both institutions also agreed to organize seminars, workshop conferences and exhibitions while GCU could get services of Master trainers for food safety standards while lectures, training and events will be organized through University.

Technical support will also be provided to Authority and would extend help in preparation of Software and up gradation. A testing laboratory will be established in Government College University while many proposals were also presented for setting up the latest Artificial intelligence computing laboratory in University. On this occasion ,both institutions appointed focal persons including Dr. Imtiaz Ali Brohi for Government College University Hyderabad and Dr. Seema Ashraf for Sindh Food Authority, Director Human Resources GCU Najam u din Soho and Director Food Authority Dr. Ahmed Ali Shaikh were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Sindh Tours Hyderabad Male Imtiaz Ali GCU Government Employment

Recent Stories

AJK minister announces up to 35 % raise in govt em ..

AJK minister announces up to 35 % raise in govt employees' salaries

35 minutes ago
 Three outlaws held

Three outlaws held

35 minutes ago
 23 dead, six missing as boat capsizes in Philippin ..

23 dead, six missing as boat capsizes in Philippine lake

35 minutes ago
 Stock markets rally as traders see end to rate hik ..

Stock markets rally as traders see end to rate hikes

31 minutes ago
 2 killed, 6 injured in Pishin firing

2 killed, 6 injured in Pishin firing

32 minutes ago
 Three crushing plants sealed for creating pollutio ..

Three crushing plants sealed for creating pollution in Quetta

32 minutes ago
US Lawmakers Say Introduced Bill to Reassert Congr ..

US Lawmakers Say Introduced Bill to Reassert Congress' Defense, National Securit ..

32 minutes ago
 Cargo Ship Ablaze Off Dutch Coast No Longer Doused ..

Cargo Ship Ablaze Off Dutch Coast No Longer Doused With Water Amid Fears of Sink ..

32 minutes ago
 Putin Congratulates North Korea on 70th Victory An ..

Putin Congratulates North Korea on 70th Victory Anniversary in Korean War - Krem ..

32 minutes ago
 Senator Talha releases post-Hajj statistics; annou ..

Senator Talha releases post-Hajj statistics; announces significant relief for pi ..

37 minutes ago
 PPP Leader urges unity for brotherhood, cohesion i ..

PPP Leader urges unity for brotherhood, cohesion in Muharram-ul-Haram

39 minutes ago
 UoS VC meets HEC Chairman

UoS VC meets HEC Chairman

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan