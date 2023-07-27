MoU signed between Government College University, SFA for mutual Collaboration

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between the Government College University Hyderabad and Sindh Food Authority in mutual cooperation

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ):A memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between the Government College University Hyderabad and Sindh Food Authority in mutual cooperation.

The MoU was signed by the Vice Chancellor GCU Professor Dr. Tayyaba Zarif and Director General Sindh Food Authority Fakhar Hussain Durani.

Both sides agreed on bilateral significance and emphasized on preparation of Highly educated persons to cater to the country's needs.

According to MoU Sindh Food Authority will conduct tests and Interviews for providing employment and internships while GCU desires to provide Students directory and propose final year projects for research work besides arranging study tours for both male and female students to Industrial centers and laboratories.

Both institutions also agreed to organize seminars, workshop conferences and exhibitions while GCU could get services of Master trainers for food safety standards while lectures, training and events will be organized through University.

Technical support will also be provided to Authority and would extend help in preparation of Software and up gradation. A testing laboratory will be established in Government College University while many proposals were also presented for setting up the latest Artificial intelligence computing laboratory in University. On this occasion ,both institutions appointed focal persons including Dr. Imtiaz Ali Brohi for Government College University Hyderabad and Dr. Seema Ashraf for Sindh Food Authority, Director Human Resources GCU Najam u din Soho and Director Food Authority Dr. Ahmed Ali Shaikh were also present on the occasion.