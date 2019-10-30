MoU signed between HED, Lampro Mellon

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ):An memorandum of understating (MoU) was signed between the Higher Education Department and Lampro Mellon Ltd Pakistan for certification courses for engineers of educational institutions and universities.

The ceremony was held at the CM Office on Wednesday with Chief Minister Usman Buzdar as the chief guest. Secretary Higher Education Sajid Zafar Dall and President Lampro Mellon Pakistan Sabahat Rafique signed the MoU.

According to the agreement, Lampro Mellon certification course would be held every year for 5,000 engineers of educational institutions and universities of the higher education department.

The duration of the MoU was for 10 years and the best job opportunities would be available to engineers going through this certification.

Lampro Mellon Ltd will also accord free training to 50 students.

Talking on the occasion, the chief minister said that this agreement was important to fulfill the growing demand of engineers in the global semi-conductor industry.

During the next five years, 70,000 Pakistani engineers would be able to get employment in the international semi-conductor industry, he added.

Usman Buzdar said that skills-based training of the youth was important and this program was a harbinger of the bright future of the youth.

Higher Education Minister Yasir Humayun, the assembly members, the chairman P&D, DG Walled City of Lahore Authority and others were also present.