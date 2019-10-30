UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MoU Signed Between HED, Lampro Mellon

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 05:43 PM

MoU signed between HED, Lampro Mellon

An memorandum of understating (MoU) was signed between the Higher Education Department and Lampro Mellon Ltd Pakistan for certification courses for engineers of educational institutions and universities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ):An memorandum of understating (MoU) was signed between the Higher Education Department and Lampro Mellon Ltd Pakistan for certification courses for engineers of educational institutions and universities.

The ceremony was held at the CM Office on Wednesday with Chief Minister Usman Buzdar as the chief guest. Secretary Higher Education Sajid Zafar Dall and President Lampro Mellon Pakistan Sabahat Rafique signed the MoU.

According to the agreement, Lampro Mellon certification course would be held every year for 5,000 engineers of educational institutions and universities of the higher education department.

The duration of the MoU was for 10 years and the best job opportunities would be available to engineers going through this certification.

Lampro Mellon Ltd will also accord free training to 50 students.

Talking on the occasion, the chief minister said that this agreement was important to fulfill the growing demand of engineers in the global semi-conductor industry.

During the next five years, 70,000 Pakistani engineers would be able to get employment in the international semi-conductor industry, he added.

Usman Buzdar said that skills-based training of the youth was important and this program was a harbinger of the bright future of the youth.

Higher Education Minister Yasir Humayun, the assembly members, the chairman P&D, DG Walled City of Lahore Authority and others were also present.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Lahore Chief Minister Education Job Agreement Industry Best Employment Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Prof. Dr. Hassan Amir Shah joined Forman Christian ..

1 minute ago

The next generation of China’s corporate global ..

12 minutes ago

Captain retired Safdar gets bail in hate speech ca ..

14 minutes ago

Swat varsity, IdeaGist for developing students sta ..

3 minutes ago

115 land record centers to be functional by Decemb ..

3 minutes ago

Fly Emirates to Dubai and enjoy fun-filled holiday ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.