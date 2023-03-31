MoU signed between Onnuri & PMAS-AAUR to revolutionize agriculture sector

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ):A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between Onnuri unmanned Aerial Vehicle Company South Korea and Pir Mehr Ali Shah-Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) to establish a training center for the usage of drone technology in precision agriculture and related fields.

Terming it a milestone for the country in popularizing the drone technology in agriculture and related fields, Vice Chancellor PMAS-AAUR, Prof. Dr. Qamar-uz-Zaman said that this center would not only provide trained manpower for unmanned aerial vehicles locally but also create Job opportunities for Pakistani youth internationally.

He said that it was a need of the hour to strengthen industry-academia ties to promote modern agricultural technology to resolve the issues being faced by the farmers.

Precision agriculture was key to increasing per-acre production, eliminating poverty and ensuring food security, he added.

The VC said that PMAS-AAUR had established a smart IoT Farm with an aim to promote digital and precision agriculture in the country which would enable Pakistan to not only become self-sufficient in agricultural production but also realize the dream of exporting agricultural products.