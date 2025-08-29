MoU signed between PCP, AKI to enhance clinical training in public health education

The College of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, Paraplegic Centre Peshawar (CPMR-PCP) and Akbar Kare Institute (AKI) Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) here to provide clinical training and practical skills to students of Doctor of Physical Therapy, BS Occupational Therapy, and BS Speech Language Therap

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) The College of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, Paraplegic Centre Peshawar (CPMR-PCP) and Akbar Kare Institute (AKI) Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) here to provide clinical training and practical skills to students of Doctor of Physical Therapy, BS Occupational Therapy, and BS Speech Language Therapy.

The signing ceremony was held at the office of Dr. Syed Muhammad Ilyas, CEO PCP and Principal of the College. Vice Principal Dr. Aamir Zeb Khan, AKI’s Head of Department Dr. Saadia Ahmad, and Clinical Lead Dr. Salim Khan were also present.

Under the agreement, AKI will facilitate hands-on training for students at its state-of-the-art clinical facilities, bridging the gap between academic knowledge and professional practice.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Ilyas said the MoU would prove a milestone in enhancing healthcare services and standards in the country.

He emphasized that integrating academic learning with practical exposure not only improved students’ professional capabilities but also addressed the growing demand for trained professionals in physical therapy, occupational therapy, and speech-language therapy.

He added that the collaboration reflects a shared vision of producing skilled healthcare professionals and ensuring better healthcare services for the public.