MoU Signed Between PEC And E And SED

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 09, 2023 | 06:47 PM

Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan Muhiudeen Wani said on Thursday that MoU has been signed between Punjab Education Commission (PEC) and Education and Special Education Department (E&SED), Government of Gilgit-Baltistan to make uniform and standardized assessment in all government schools across GB up to grade 8

In schools of Gilgit Baltistan exams were conducted separately by all divisions,no uniform examination system was existent in GB,central assessment system was missing due to which meaningful interventions could not be possible in overall education system, he said.

He added that it was a revolutionary step towards identifying the areas of improvement in teaching & learning at schools to make the students instrumental in transforming themselves to meet the 21st century skills.

He said that following areas would be focused:Assessment through interventions of technology,capacity building of teachers and E&SED in development of own item-bank pool for school assessment ,psychometric assessment and analysis for meaningful interventions ,gradual conversion towards e-marking of school based assessment.

", said Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan Muhiudeen Wani in an official statement to media here in Gilgit Thursday.

