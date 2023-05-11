UrduPoint.com

MoU Signed Between Police, Sports Dept

Sumaira FH Published May 11, 2023 | 09:29 PM

MoU signed between police, sports dept

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2023 ):City Police Officer (CPO) Mansoor-Ul-Haq Rana signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the sports department regarding promoting sports activities and the provision of facilities during sports events here on Thursday.

The police department would use the district sports ground for sports activities of the department and also avail facilities by the sports department.

Speaking on the occasion, CPO Mansoor-Ul-Haq Rana lauded the sports department for offering a district sports ground to the police department for sports activities and also assured facilities.

He said that the MoU would help boost healthy activities in the department.

