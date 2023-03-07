UrduPoint.com

MoU Signed Between Police,Akhuwat Foundation For Welfare Of Transgenders

Umer Jamshaid Published March 07, 2023 | 09:34 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ):A memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed between Punjab police and social organization Akhhuat for joint measures for support and protection of the transgender community.

Similarly, joint measures would also be taken to solve problems of homeless, destitute and mentally and physically challenged children and special persons.

A delegation of Akhhuat Foundation led by Dr Amjad Saqib visited the Central Police Office and during the meeting with IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar where Akhhuat and Punjab Police signed the MoU.

According to the MoU, Akhhuat would provide support in the working of the Protection Centers of Punjab Police to help the transgender community.

Teams of Akhhuat would undertake special training courses for police staff posted in protection centres with respect to provision of facilities to transgenders.

Akhhuat Transgender Support Programme teams would provide data and other details related to transgender issues to the Punjab Police so that steps could be taken to alleviate social problems and difficulties faced by the transgender community.

Under the MoU, Akhhuat and Punjab Police would take joint measures in providing medico-legal cases and medical facilities to the transgender community, while the teams of Punjab Police would hold open courts in monthly or other programs organized by the Akhhuat Foundation for the transgender community at the Fountain House where transgenders could get immediate relief by submitting applications to senior police officers.

During the meeting, it was also decided to provide interest-free loans up to 100,000 rupees to police employees. Police personnel up to grade 7 would be able to avail loans from the Akhhuat to purchase essential items like bikes and laptops.

Akhhuat Foundation also announced to conduct six-month computer courses for police martyr's children in their educational institutions.

The IG while thanking Akhhuat for providing support in the working of Protection Centers said that the joint efforts of both the organizations would provide protection to transgenders in a true sense.

Moreover, IG Dr Usman Anwar visited Fountain House Lahore and met with special persons and children suffering from mental and physical disabilities, depression and mental diseases.

The IG reviewed the ongoing programmes and initiatives for rehabilitation of special persons in Fountain House.

