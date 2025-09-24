Open Menu

MoU Signed Between Punjab Assembly, UNICEF To Promote Child Rights, Education And Health

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 24, 2025 | 07:31 PM

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between Secretary General Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Amer Habib and UNICEF Pakistan Country Representative Ms Pernille Ironside, here on Wednesday

Under the agreement, cooperation will be extended to promote child rights, education, health, and social development. UNICEF will provide technical assistance to the Punjab Assembly and support the Parliamentary Caucuses on Child Rights, Special Children, Women, and the SDGs Task Force. It will also assist the Standing Committees in evidence- and data-based policy-making and conduct a Public Expenditure Review to assess the social impact of the budget.

Earlier, Secretary General Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Amer Habib visited Bangash House in Shadbagh to offer condolences on the demise of the wife of former MPA Dr. Ziaullah Khan Bangash and mother of senior journalist Faizan Bangash.

On the occasion, PML-N Chief Whip in the Punjab Assembly Rana Muhammad Arshad and MPA Raheela Khadim Hussain were also present. Special prayers (Fateha) were offered for the departed soul.

