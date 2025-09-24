- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- MoU signed between Punjab Assembly, UNICEF to promote child rights, education and health
MoU Signed Between Punjab Assembly, UNICEF To Promote Child Rights, Education And Health
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 24, 2025 | 07:31 PM
A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between Secretary General Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Amer Habib and UNICEF Pakistan Country Representative Ms Pernille Ironside, here on Wednesday
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between Secretary General Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Amer Habib and UNICEF Pakistan Country Representative Ms Pernille Ironside, here on Wednesday.
Under the agreement, cooperation will be extended to promote child rights, education, health, and social development. UNICEF will provide technical assistance to the Punjab Assembly and support the Parliamentary Caucuses on Child Rights, Special Children, Women, and the SDGs Task Force. It will also assist the Standing Committees in evidence- and data-based policy-making and conduct a Public Expenditure Review to assess the social impact of the budget.
Earlier, Secretary General Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Amer Habib visited Bangash House in Shadbagh to offer condolences on the demise of the wife of former MPA Dr. Ziaullah Khan Bangash and mother of senior journalist Faizan Bangash.
On the occasion, PML-N Chief Whip in the Punjab Assembly Rana Muhammad Arshad and MPA Raheela Khadim Hussain were also present. Special prayers (Fateha) were offered for the departed soul.
Recent Stories
General Budget Committee discusses draft budget for fiscal year 2026
Sharjah Ruler meets first cohort of PhD students at GSU
Ne’ma signs MoUs with Nestlé UAE, House of Pops to boost private sector role ..
CARACAL awarded contract to supply advanced sniper rifles to India’s CRPF
Ajman CP reviews service quality report at Sheikh Khalifa Medical City in Ajman
Yas Island Abu Dhabi, Zayed International Airport surprise Saudi visitors with u ..
Shaheen Afridi confident of Pakistan’s victory in Asia Cup final
Humaid bin Rashid reviews results of Household Income & Expenditure Survey in Aj ..
MoU signed between Punjab Assembly, UNICEF to promote child rights, education an ..
Gold prices steady at Rs 398,800 per tola in Pakistan
PM Shehbaz urges IMF to consider flood impact in review
Saudi Arabia top destination as over 2m Pakistanis secure jobs abroad since 2023
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Arrest warrants for Mazari, Chattha cancelled, hearing adjourned to Sept 2914 minutes ago
-
APSUP hosts roundtable session to explore revolutionary reforms in higher education sector14 minutes ago
-
NCCIA registers cases against 3 YouTubers14 minutes ago
-
Faizabad ITP office to remain open 24 hours: IG Rizvi14 minutes ago
-
Senate Chairman, EU envoy discuss parliamentary diplomacy14 minutes ago
-
Police present recovered children before IHC14 minutes ago
-
CPDI, PIC hold dialogue on access to information14 minutes ago
-
Man held by NCCIA for fake news14 minutes ago
-
IHC warns CDA chairman, members over plot possession delay14 minutes ago
-
Two illegal colonies sealed14 minutes ago
-
One killed in Sheikhupura firing14 minutes ago
-
Bilawal Bhutto visits Tando Adam, offers condolences to Junejo family24 minutes ago